As if the Africa Cup of Nations was not enough international soccer for you, the AFC Asian Cup gets underway this week and you can follow all of the action on Paramount+. European clubs might not be happy with the double whammy of African and Asian call-ups but that does not take away from the importance of the AFC continental equivalent of the UEFA European Championship, CONCACAF Gold Cup or CONMEBOL's Copa America. The Asian Cup is arguably more balanced than most international tournaments with fewer truly dominant sides than others. On top of that, you will recognize many of the venues this edition given that host nation Qatar was welcoming the world for the FIFA 2022 World Cup just over 12 months ago.

We break the AFC Asian Cup down for you.

What is it?

Held in Qatar for the third time in its history and governed by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), the Asian Cup is the main international competition for members of the AFC. It is the second oldest continental soccer tournament after the Copa America with the winners considered Asian champions for the next four years which returned as the tournament cycle back in 2007. Although Japan is the most decorated nation at this level with four wins (most recently in 2011), Samurai Blue have only won it four times compared with say Egypt's domination of the AFCON (seven titles). Australia moved to the AFC confederation back in 2007 and the tournament expanded in 2019 from 16 to 24 teams and the qualifying process also doubled as part of the FIFA 2018 World Cup qualification process. Each team plays three games in a four-team group with the winners and runners-up advancing to a knockout phase with the four best third-placed teams. The 16 teams then compete across an elimination stage which leads to the final.

Why is it happening now?

With Qatar hosting, the logistical issues posed by the heat were the same as during the 2022 World Cup and that saw the tournament moved from the summer to the winter of 2024. China was originally set to host the tournament but COVID-19 saw that relinquished which meant a second round of bidding which was won by Qatar after Australia and Indonesia withdrew. Lusail Stadium was a late addition last year but only one venue (Stadium 974) is missing from the 2022 World Cup host venues list. Jassim bin Hamad Stadium and Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium were not part of the World Cup organization process so will be new to viewers while Lusail Stadium will host the opening game as well as the final and Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan as well as Al Thumama Stadium in Doha will host the semifinals.

How do I watch it?

Dates: Jan. 12-Feb. 10 (group stage: Jan. 12-25)

Jan. 12-Feb. 10 (group stage: Jan. 12-25) Location: Qatar

Qatar Live stream: All matches on Paramount+ and select matches on CBS Sports Golazo Network

Which players will be there?

Like AFCON, a number of top sides will lose some of their best players with Japan hitting three Premier League clubs with problematic call-ups. Arsenal's Takehiro Tomiyasu, Brighton and Hove Albion's Kaoru Mitoma and Liverpool's Wataru Endo have all been called up by the most dominant AFC nation in this competition. Meanwhile, arguably Asian soccer's most iconic name -- South Korea's Son Heung-Min -- will be present meaning that Tottenham Hotspur must do without their captain and the Koreans are also depriving Wolverhampton Wanderers of goal threat Hwang Hee-Chan as they seek to make a deep run. In the event that Jurgen Klinsmann's Taegeuk Warriors triumph, any players not already exempt from mandatory military service will have won their way out of the obligation which can wreak havoc with European-based Korean talents. Paris Saint-Germain's Lee Kang-In, who is also present in the squad, recently helped his nation to the 2022 Asian Games title which qualified him for exemption via a commuted national service experience.

Who has won it?

Japan have won it four times with three of those four and another final appearance coming since the start of the 2000s although the last Japanese victory was back in 2011. Saudi Arabia and Iran both have three titles although none in the 2000s with Iraq, Australia and current holders Qatar the other winners this century. South Korea have won it twice but not since 1960 but has lost four finals with the most recent in 2015 while China lead the list of beaten finalists without a title to their name having lost in 1984 and 2004.

Matchday 1

All times Eastern

Qatar vs. Lebanon Friday, Jan. 12 11 AM Paramount+ / CBS Sports Golazo Network Australia vs. India Saturday, Jan. 13 6:30 AM Paramount+ / CBS Sports Golazo Network China vs. Tajikistan Saturday, Jan. 13 9:30 AM Paramount+ Uzbekistan vs. Syria Saturday, Jan. 13 12:30 PM Paramount+ Japan vs. Vietnam Sunday, Jan. 14 6:30 AM Paramount+ / CBS Sports Golazo Network United Arab Emirates vs. Hong Kong Sunday, Jan. 14 9:30 AM Paramount+ Iran vs. Palestine Sunday, Jan. 14 12:30 PM Paramount+ Korea Republic vs. Bahrain Monday, Jan. 15 6:30 AM Paramount+ / CBS Sports Golazo Network Indonesia vs. Iraq Monday, Jan. 15 9:30 AM Paramount+ Malaysia vs. Jordan Monday, Jan. 15 12:30 PM Paramount+ Thailand vs. Kyrgyz Republic Monday, Jan. 15 9:30 AM Paramount+ Saudi Arabia vs. Oman Tuesday, Jan. 16 12:30 PM Paramount+ / CBS Sports Golazo Network

Matchday 2

Lebanon vs. China Wednesday, Jan. 17 6:30 AM Paramount+ Tajikistan vs. Qatar Wednesday, Jan. 17 9:30 AM Paramount+ Syria vs. Australia Thursday, Jan. 18 6:30 AM Paramount+ / CBS Sports Golazo Network India vs. Uzbekistan Thursday, Jan. 18 9:30 AM Paramount+ Palestine vs. United Arab Emirates Thursday, Jan. 18 12:30 PM Paramount+ / CBS Sports Golazo Network Iraq vs. Japan Friday, Jan. 19 6:30 AM Paramount+ / CBS Sports Golazo Network Vietnam vs. Indonesia Friday, Jan. 19 9:30 AM Paramount+ Hong Kong vs. Iran Friday, Jan. 19 12:30 PM Paramount+ Jordan vs. Korea Republic Saturday, Jan. 20 6:30 AM Paramount+ / CBS Sports Golazo Network Bahrain vs. Malaysia Saturday, Jan. 20 9:30 AM Paramount+ / CBS Sports Golazo Network Oman vs. Thailand Sunday, Jan. 21 9:30 AM Paramount+ / CBS Sports Golazo Network Kyrgyz Republic vs. Saudi Arabia Sunday, Jan. 21 12:30 PM Paramount+ / CBS Sports Golazo Network

Matchday 3

Tajikistan vs. Lebanon Monday, Jan. 22 10 AM Paramount+ Qatar vs. China Monday, Jan. 22 10 AM Paramount+ Syria vs. India Tuesday, Jan. 23 6:30 AM Paramount+ Australia vs. Uzbekistan Tuesday, Jan. 23 6:30 AM Paramount+ Iran vs. United Arab Emirates Tuesday, Jan. 23 10 AM Paramount+ Hong Kong vs. Palestine Tuesday, Jan. 23 10 AM Paramount+ Iraq vs. Vietnam Wednesday, Jan. 24 6:30 AM Paramount+ Japan vs. Indonesia Wednesday, Jan. 24 6:30 AM Paramount+ Korea Republic vs. Malaysia Thursday, Jan. 25 6:30 AM Paramount+ Jordan vs. Bahrain Thursday, Jan. 25 6:30 AM Paramount+ Kyrgyz Republic vs. Oman Thursday, Jan. 25 10 AM Paramount+ Saudi Arabia vs. Thailand Thursday, Jan. 25 10 AM Paramount+

Knockout Rounds