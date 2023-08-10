Almeria kick off the 2023-24 La Liga season when they host Rayo Vallecano on Friday. Almeria returned to Spain's top flight last season following seven consecutive campaigns in the second division and barely avoided relegation, finishing one point ahead of Real Valladolid for 17th place in the table. Rayo Vallecano look to continue their progress in La Liga as they went from 12th place in 2021-22 to 11th last season despite losing four of their final five matches. The teams split their two meetings in 2022-23, with each winning at home.

Kickoff at Power Horse Stadium is set for 1:30 p.m. ET. Almeria are the +140 favorites (risk $100 to win $140) in the latest Almeria vs. Rayo Vallecano odds, while Rayo Vallecano are +190 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +230 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Rayo Vallecano vs. Almeria picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer insider Jon "Buckets" Eimer has to say.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. Since the end of last year's Men's World Cup, he has been red-hot, going 167-149-8 for a profit of $2,787 for $100 bettors. Anyone following him is way up.

Now, Eimer has broken down Almeria vs. Rayo Vallecano from every angle and just revealed his picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Eimer's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Rayo Vallecano vs. Almeria:

Almeria vs. Rayo Vallecano money line: Almeria +140, Rayo Vallecano +190, Draw +230

Almeria vs. Rayo Vallecano over/under: 2.5 goals

Almeria vs. Rayo Vallecano spread: Almeria -0.5 (+140)

ALM: La Union ended last season with a three-game winless streak

RV: The Red Sashes won only four of their final 18 matches in 2022-23

Almeria vs. Rayo Vallecano picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back Almeria

La Union lost the services of striker El Bilal Toure, who led the team with seven goals last season but signed with Atalanta of Serie A last month. With his departure, the club will be looking to receive more production in 2023-24 from Brazilian forward Lazaro. The 21-year-old made his La Liga debut last season after spending parts of three campaigns with Flamengo of the Brasileirao and was second on the club with six tallies in 19 matches.

Almeria came up with a strong performance against Rayo Vallecano at home last season as they posted a 3-1 victory. Midfielder Lucas Robertone opened the scoring in the eighth minute and defender Srdan Babic doubled the team's lead in the 17th. The 26-year-old Robertone was one of La Liga's top setup men in 2022-23 as he was tied for fifth with a career-high seven assists. See picks at SportsLine.

Why you should back Rayo Vallecano

The Red Sashes allowed 53 goals last season and made an attempt over the summer to reduce that number. The club added Alfonso Espino from Cadiz and Aridane Hernandez from Osasuna, signing the former to a three-year contract the latter to a two-year pact. In addition, Florian Lejeune inked a four-year deal with Rayo Vallecano after spending 2022-23 with the team on loan from Alaves.

Isi Palazon is eager to improve upon what was the best season of his career thus far. The 28-year-old winger was first on the Red Sashes with nine goals and also notched five assists, tying forwards Alvaro Garcia and Sergio Camello -- who now plays for Atletico Madrid -- for the team lead. The 30-year-old Garcia was third on Rayo Vallecano with five goals last season, one of which came in a 2-0 victory against Almeria. See picks at SportsLine.

How to make Almeria vs. Rayo Vallecano picks

Eimer has broken down the La Liga match from every angle and is leaning Under on the goal total. He has locked in three confident best bets, including one that pays around +600, while also offering a full breakdown of this matchup. You can only see his La Liga picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Who wins Almeria vs. Rayo Vallecano, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for the Rayo Vallecano vs. Almeria match, all from the soccer expert who is up almost 28 units on his soccer picks in 2023, and find out.