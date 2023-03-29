There is currently a coaching carousel going on in European soccer with Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur moving at the same time to change their managers which has created an intriguing scenario. Spurs are not the only club assessing their post-Antonio Conte options with Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain potentially joining them in the near future which could also bring into play the likes of AS Roma if Jose Mourinho is tempted away.

We take a look at what has been going on of late.

Bayern Munich

Out: Julian Nagelsmann

In: Thomas Tuchel

We know that Julian Nagelsmann has been dismissed and that the German champions have been quick to appoint Thomas Tuchel as their new boss. This was a blow for Tottenham as the German was on their list of potential Conte replacements after leaving Chelsea earlier this season. However, Bayern learned from losing out on Tuchel in the past to PSG and got their man in relatively surprising circumstances considering that they had just knocked the French giants out of Europe. With no obvious rebound option in Germany, though, Nagelsmann being back on the market is interesting for a number of clubs.

Tottenham Hotspur

Out: Antonio Conte

Potentially in: Julian Nagelsmann, Mauricio Pochettino, Christophe Galtier

Conte is gone and this now gives the Londoners a chance to potentially bring back Mauricio Pochettino who has been out of work since leaving PSG, or go in a new direction with somebody like a Nagelsmann. The Argentine seems to be the overwhelming favorite given his strong links with the club and a preference for working in England again, but the German is at the forefront of the young breed of coaches with Spurs in need of a more modern approach. Tuchel would have been a good fit but with that option off the table, other options are being explored with even PSG's Christophe Galtier being touted.

Real Madrid

Potentially out: Carlo Ancelotti

Potentially in: Mauricio Pochettino, Zinedine Zidane, Jose Mourinho

Unless the Spanish giants win the UEFA Champions League, Carlo Ancelotti is likely to be dismissed with Brazil making no secret of their hope that he will become the new Selecao boss. Should the Italian move on, that creates a potential opening for a Pochettino who has been considered in the past as a good fit at Santiago Bernabeu but also a potential return for Zinedine Zidane who is currently waiting for a new opportunity after Didier Deschamps extended his stay with the France national team. The Frenchman could be tempted by a return given his previous successes but equally he might fancy a shot at ending PSG's UCL wait and returning to his homeland. But if one ex-Madrid manager returning isn't enough, there's always Jose Mourinho whose time could be coming to an end at Roma lurking.

PSG

Potentially out: Christophe Galtier

Potentially in: Zinedine Zidane, Jose Mourinho, Julian Nagelsmann

Galtier is on thin ice after a disastrous post-FIFA 2022 World Cup period put paid to Champions League and Coupe de France chances. Ligue 1 success could still be secured but that is as minimal as it gets in the eyes of Les Parisiens' Qatari owners and Zidane has been linked with the Parc des Princes hotseat in the past. Nagelsmann could be an interesting possibility given that Tuchel enjoyed a good spell in Paris before things fell apart and his youthful approach could mesh well with the direction that PSG are trying to move in. Equally, the possibility of bringing in UCL winning pedigree has been discussed with not only Zidane ticking that box but Roma's Jose Mourinho too.

Roma

Potentially out: Jose Mourinho

Potentially in: Antonio Conte, Carlo Ancelotti

Should the Portuguese tactician move on from the Italian capital at the end of this season, it could create an opening for one of the names which created this carousel to begin with -- Conte. It appears unlikely that Mourinho moves into international management just yet, and with a Spurs return highly unlikely and Bayern already taken by Tuchel, PSG could be an option now that fellow Portuguese Luis Campos is shaping the sporting project. Given Real's tendency to recycle former bosses, a Madrid return should not be ruled out either and Ancelotti as a former Roma player could be of interest as Mourinho's potential replacement at Stadio Olimpico.

Wildcards

Possibly in or out: Diego Simeone, Simone Inzaghi, Thiago Motta, Sergio Conceicao, Roberto De Derbi,

There are, of course, names who could be plucked from smaller clubs to fill some of these potential roles with Thiago Motta of Bologna possessing credible links with PSG thanks to his playing days in the French capital. There is also Sergio Conceicao who has worked wonders with Porto to keep them competitive and was an established name in Serie A during his playing days which might tempt former club Inter Milan which would then throw Simone Inzaghi into the mix. Diego Simeone is another former name that the Nerazzurri might consider if he was available and the Atletico Madrid job is certainly a posting that could fit the likes of a Pochettino if he is still not in work by this summer. Brighton and Hove Albion's Italian tactician Roberto De Zerbi could also be one to keep an eye on with a fixed amount written into his contract and valid from this summer.