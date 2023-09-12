Argentina look to extend their winning streak across all competitions to 12 games when they visit Bolivia in a 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying match on Tuesday. The latest victory for reigning World Cup champion Argentina came in their opening qualifier as they posted a 1-0 triumph over Ecuador. Bolivia, who haven't qualified for the World Cup since 1994, suffered a 5-1 loss against Brazil in their first qualification match.

Kickoff at Estadio Hernando Siles in La Paz is set for 4 p.m. ET. The Argentinians are the -200 favorites (risk $200 to win $100) in the latest Argentina vs. Bolivia odds, while the Bolivians are +525 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +290 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Bolivia vs. Argentina picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green has to say.

Now, Green has broken down Argentina vs. Bolivia from every angle and just revealed his picks and predictions. Here are the betting lines and trends for Bolivia vs. Argentina:

Argentina vs. Bolivia money line: Argentina -200, Bolivia +525, Draw +290

Argentina vs. Bolivia over/under: 2.5 goals

Argentina vs. Bolivia spread: Argentina -1.5 (+150)

ARG: The Argentinians have lost just one of their last 48 matches across all competitions

BOL: The Bolivians have recorded 16 goals in 16 meetings with Argentina

Why you should back Argentina

The top offensive threat for the Argentinians continues to be Lionel Messi, who provided the lone goal of the team's victory against Ecuador in the 78th minute. The 36-year-old superstar has converted in eight consecutive matches for La Albiceleste across all competitions, amassing 11 goals during his streak. Messi has netted a total of 23 goals while scoring in 14 of his last 15 contests with the national team, a stretch that began in June 2022 with a five-goal performance versus Estonia in an international friendly.

Argentina have been extremely stingy of late as they have posted a clean sheet in each of their last five matches. Opponents have converted in only three games during the club's winning streak, scoring a total of six goals. Conversely, the Argentinians have netted 28 goals over the run, half of which have come in their five matches since defeating France on penalties in the 2022 World Cup final.

Why you should back Bolivia

The Bolivians have struggled of late, recording just one victory in the last 12 matches across all competitions. They failed to score in the final five contests of a seven-game losing streak but have converted in three of their past five outings. Five different players have tallied over that span, with strikers Marcelo Martins Moreno and Carmelo Algaranaz scoring in a 2-1 triumph over Saudi Arabia in a friendly that halted the team's slide.

Bolivia followed that victory with a pair of scoreless efforts before getting back on the board in a friendly against Panama on Aug. 27. Midfielder Luciano Ursino converted in the 52nd minute to level that match before the Panamanians broke the deadlock late. The Bolivians avoided being shut out by Brazil on Friday as forward Victor Abrego scored in the 78th minute, giving him four goals in his last 10 games across all competitions.

How to make Argentina vs. Bolivia picks

