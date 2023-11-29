UEFA Champions League group stage action continues on Wednesday with the second match between Arsenal and Lens on Paramount+. The French side defeated the Gunners 2-1 in the reverse fixture and should be confident entering Wednesday's match after going undefeated in their last five Ligue 1 matches. Arsenal have been dominant as well, topping the Premier League table as well as Group B in tournament play. You can stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days.

Kickoff from Emirates Stadium in London is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Arsenal vs. Lens odds list Arsenal as -270 favorites (risk $270 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Lens listed as +750 underdogs. A draw is priced at +400 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Lens vs. Arsenal

Arsenal vs. Lens date: Wednesday, Nov. 29

Arsenal vs. Lens time: 3 p.m. ET

Arsenal vs. Lens live stream: Paramount+

UEFA Champions League picks for Lens vs. Arsenal

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the Champions League picks from soccer expert Jon Eimer. Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. Since the end of last year's World Cup, Eimer has been red-hot on English Premier League picks, going 57-27-4 for a profit of $3,450 for $100 bettors. Overall, he is 178-169-8 (+18.91) on soccer picks over that span. Anyone following him is WAY up.

For Arsenal vs. Lens, Eimer is picking both teams to score for a -105 payout. The expert expects Lens to be the more desperate team on Wednesday since a loss all but ensures they won't advance out of the group stage, and the boost from their recent domestic success will make them a tough opponent for the Gunners.

However, Arsenal has been tough to beat despite dealing with a plethora of injuries and should get at least a point out of Wednesday's match.

"Even though Lens beat them in the reverse fixture back in early October, I expect the Gunners to have enough in them at home to at least get the draw here," Eimer told SportsLine. Stream the game here.

