Liverpool will try to pull away from at least one rival Sunday when they visit Emirates Stadium to face Arsenal in a 2023-24 English Premier League showdown. Liverpool (15-6-1) are on a 15-match unbeaten run and have pulled five points ahead of Arsenal and Manchester City in the Premier League table. The Gunners (14-4-4) are third on goal differential behind reigning champs Man City, who visit Brentford on Monday. Liverpool hosted Arsenal at Anfield on Dec. 23, and it ended in a 1-1 draw.

Sunday's kickoff is set for 3:15 p.m. ET. The Gunners are +130 favorites (risk $100 to win $130) in the latest Arsenal vs. Liverpool odds, while the Reds are +190 underdogs. A draw is priced at +260 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Arsenal vs. Liverpool spread: Arsenal -0.5 (+120)

Arsenal vs. Liverpool over/under: 2.5 goals

Arsenal vs. Liverpool money line: Arsenal +130, Liverpool +190, Draw +260

ARS: Have scored in 14 of 16 home matches in all competitions.

LIV: Have scored in 16 straight league matches against Arsenal.

Why you should back Arsenal

The Gunners have been on a roll after a rough stretch before the break. They bounced back from their only home loss of the season, a 2-0 setback to West Ham on Dc. 28, by demolishing Crystal Palace 5-0 in their most recent at the Emirates. They beat Nottingham Forest 2-1 on the road Tuesday. Gabriel Jesus scored his fourth league goal in that match and is heating up, which is good news for the Gunners. He is one of nine Arsenal players with at least three goals.

Bukayo Saka is the team's top scorer, netting his seventh goal on Tuesday and setting up a team-best seventh against Palace. Gabriel Martinelli had a brace in that rout. Eddie Nketiah and Leandro Trossard have combined for nine goals despite starting just 17 of their combined 39 appearances. Four of Liverpool's six draws and their only loss came away from Anfield. The Gunners are 1-2-0 in the past three EPL meetings, winning 3-2 at home last season. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Liverpool

The Reds have the most recent victory in the series, beating the Gunners 2-0 in an FA Cup third-round match in January. Luis Diaz scored one of the goals in that one, and he has been among the players who have stepped up in Mohamed Salah's absence. The Egyptian star was injured on international duty and is due back soon but will miss Sunday's match. He has 14 of the team's league-best 54 goals, but 13 other Liverpool players have scored at least once.

Diogo Jota continues to make plays when healthy and has eight goals. He and Diaz (four goals) scored in a 4-1 rout of Chelsea on Wednesday. Darwin Nunez, who put four shots off posts against the Blues, has seven goals and seven assists. Liverpool also has the league's best defensive record, yielding 19 goals, and lead in road goal differential (plus-11). The Reds continue to bombard goalkeepers, putting 143 of 415 shots on target, both tops in the EPL. See which team to pick here.

