The biggest game of the English Premier League season so far is on tap for Sunday, with Arsenal hosting Manchester City at Emirates Stadium. These were the top two teams in the Premier League last season, when the Gunners were atop the EPL table most of the way. City rallied to win the league by five points, earning their third straight title and fifth in six years. Now Arsenal (5-2-0) will try to knock the Citizens (6-0-1) from their perch at the top of this year's EPL table. City's league loss came in their last game, a 2-1 setback to Wolves last Saturday. The Gunners cruised to a 4-0 victory at Bournemouth the same day.

Kickoff is set for 11:30 a.m. ET. The latest Arsenal vs. Manchester City odds list City as +145 favorites (risk $100 to win $145), and the Gunners are +185 underdogs. A draw is priced at +230 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Manchester City vs. Arsenal picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer insider Jon "Buckets" Eimer has to say.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. Since the end of last year's Men's World Cup, Eimer has been red-hot on English Premier League picks, going 57-27-4 for a profit of $3,450 for $100 bettors. Overall, he is 178-169-8 (+18.91) on men's soccer picks over that span. Anyone following him is way up.

Now, Eimer has broken down Arsenal vs. Man City from every angle and just revealed his picks and EPL predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Eimer's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Man City vs. Arsenal:

Arsenal vs. Man City spread: City -0.5 (+130)

Arsenal vs. Man City over/under: 2.5 goals

Arsenal vs. Man City money line: Arsenal +185, Manchester City +145, Draw +230

ARS: Has 22 goals in 11 total games (7-3-1), scoring at least one in each.

MNC: Has outscored Arsenal 33-5 in the past 12 EPL meetings (12-0-0).

Arsenal vs. Man City picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back Man City

The Citizens remain the class of the Premier League, and with star striker Erling Haaland, who joined them before last season, they're better than ever. The 23-year-old scored an EPL-record 36 goals last season and has a league-high eight in the seven games. Haaland leads the league in shots (30) and shots on net (15), and City have put 50 of their 125 attempts on target (40%). The Citizens have yielded just 14 shots on net, fewest in the league, and are plus-7 in goal differential.

Star midfielder Rodri will be serving the second of a three-match suspension, but City's quality depth is what really sets them apart. Julian Alvarez (three goals, three assists) and Phil Foden (one goal, three assists) are among the many talented players at manager Pep Guardiola's disposal. Both scored Wednesday in a 3-1 victory against RB Leipzig in the Champions League. Guardiola will have the team fired up for this big game and to atone for their loss to Wolves in their last EPL game. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Arsenal

The Gunners should be more focused for this game than any they have played all year, and the fans at the Emirates will be firmly behind them. Arsenal beat City on penalties in the Community Shield before the season kicked off in August, prevailing on penalties after a 1-1 draw at Wembley Stadium. Leandro Trossard scored in the waning seconds of stoppage time to equalize. He has one goal in three games and was back from injury for Wednesday's 2-1 loss to Lens in the Champions League.

Arsenal will be looking to atone for that UCL showing, when they had a 6-3 edge in shots on target but could only find one goal. Gabriel Jesus scored that one, and he has one league goal in two starts (five appearances). With the likes of Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Martin Odegaard in midfield, the Gunners have more than enough in attack to worry City. Star winger Bukayo Saka received a knock Wednesday, but Odegaard (three goals), Eddie Nketitah (two) and Trossard can score goals. See which team to pick here.

How to make Arsenal vs. Man City picks

Eimer has broken down the Premier League match from every possible angle and is leaning Over on the goal total. He has locked in two confident best bets, including a plus-money prop play, and also is offering a full breakdown of this matchup. He's sharing his Premier League picks and analysis only at SportsLine.

So who wins Arsenal vs. Manchester City on Sunday, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which wagers in Manchester City vs. Arsenal have all the value, all from the soccer expert who is up almost 19 units since last year's World Cup, and find out.