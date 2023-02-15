Arsenal can take a big step toward ending the club's Premier League title drought when the Gunners host defending champion Manchester City in a massive EPL showdown on Wednesday at Emirates Stadium in London. Arsenal have not won the league title since the 2003-04 season. This year, the Gunners have topped the table from the start of the season. They enter Wednesday's match with 51 points, just three ahead of second place Man City. Meanwhile, Manchester City can join the Gunners atop the table with a victory and improve their chances for a fifth EPL title in the last six seasons.

Manchester City vs. Arsenal spread: Manchester City -0.5 (+125), Arsenal +0.5 (-160)

Manchester City vs. Arsenal over/under: 2.5 goals

Manchester City vs. Arsenal money line: Manchester City +140, Arsenal +195, Draw +225

MCY: Erling Haaland leads the league in goals (25)

leads the league in goals (25) ARS: The Gunners rank second in the EPL in goals conceded (18)

Why you should back Manchester City

Manchester City have dominated the head-to-head series against Arsenal recently. In fact, City have won the last 10 Premier League meetings against the Gunners, outscoring them 26-3 over that period. Manchester City have not lost a Premier League match to Arsenal since December 2015.

Led by Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Jack Grealish and Riyad Mahrez, City also have the experience of playing in big games like this one. City have won four of the past five Premier League titles, including last year's. On Wednesday. City will face an Arsenal side that is unfamiliar with this setting.

Why you should back Arsenal

The Gunners have been excellent at home this season. In 10 games at Emirates Stadium, they have eight wins and two draws against zero defeats. That's the best home résumé of any Premier League team this season.

In addition, Arsenal face a City side that may be without star striker Erling Haaland. The 22-year-old Haaland left City's 3-1 win against Aston Villa early on Sunday with a knock and is in doubt to play on Wednesday. If he's unable to play -- or is less than 100% -- that would be a big loss for City as Haaland leads the league in goals with 25.

