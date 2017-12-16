Arsenal vs. Newcastle highlights: Gunners take three points with Ozil's sweet volley
What a hit this was from the German star
Arsenal regained a little momentum in the Premier League on Saturday, beating Newcastle 1-0 at the Emirates. The lone goal came just 23 minutes in, and it was off a tremendous volley from Mesut Ozil.
Check out this hit from the German star:
Delicious. He reads it perfectly and lifts to the far side of the goal where nobody can stop it. So far, the Premier League goal of the week easily and perhaps even goal of the season.
