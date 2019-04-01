Arsenal vs. Newcastle: Premier League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Matchday 31 of the 2018-19 Premier League season wraps up on Monday ahead of midweek action as fifth-place Arsenal hosts 14th-place Newcastle at the Emirates in London. The Gunners enter the match having won four of five and boast a record of 18-6-6 and 60 points. Newcastle, meanwhile, has 35 points and a record of 9-8-14, winning three of their last five.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Premier League: Arsenal vs. Newcastle

Date : Monday, April 1



: Monday, April 1 Time : 3 p.m. ET



: 3 p.m. ET Location : Emirates Stadium



: Emirates Stadium TV channel : NBCSN



fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Arsenal -300 / Newcastle United +775 / Draw +425

Storylines

Arsenal: The stakes are high for Unai Emery's team, who have conceded just three goals in their last five matches in the league. A few weeks back, it looked like Arsenal would be a contender for fourth place, but with the poor form of rival Tottenham, third place isn't out of the question. A win on Monday would move Arsenal into sole possession of third place over Spurs and Manchester United with a two-point advantage.

Newcastle: Rafa Benitez's team knows all about being in the battle for relegation, but the team is in decent shape at the moment. Seven points above the drop zone is hardly comfortable, but two more wins will likely be enough to stay up. Going to Arsenal as the heavy underdog, a draw would be a satisfying result for Miguel Almiron and company.

Arsenal vs. Newcastle prediction

The Gunners bounce back from an early deficit and move into third place.

Pick: Arsenal (-300)