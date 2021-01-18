Arsenal put together one of their better performances of the season on Monday, taking care of Newcastle in the Premier League, 3-0. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice for the Gunners, who jumped to 10th on 27 points and are now five points out of sixth place. Arsenal are now riding a five-match unbeaten streak in the league, and four of those results have been wins.

Here's everything you need to know about the match:

Where the match was won

It was on the counter and in space, with Thomas Partey playing a big role. The former Atletico Madrid midfielder did so well to set up Arsenal's winning goal, quickly getting a ball into space with a nice touch to send Aubameyang on his way.

Here it is:

Top play

Newcastle was simply trying to bend and not break as they weren't generating anything impressive in attack, so goalkeeper Karl Darlow had to step up. He made an absolutely fantastic save early in the second half on Alexandre Lacazette before the floodgates opened.

Key statistic

One shot on goal for Newcastle. It was a quiet night for the visiting attack, especially for Miguel Almiron, who only created one chance despite enough time and space to do damage. Part of the reason why they had just one shot on goal was Arsenal's defense that kept its shape for the most part, challenged well and only allowed Newcastle one look on goal, finishing with an expected goals mark of 0.17. Arsenal had 67 percent of possession as well, keeping the ball away from an attack that has just one goal in its last seven games in all competitions.

Top performer

Aubameyang obviously did his job with the two goals, but he was also the Gunners' engine in the middle. He attempted 58 passes in the match, completing 55 of them while registering an assist and two chances created. He was calm on the ball, knew where the space was and continued to find it. Exceptional.

What's next?

Arsenal play in the FA Cup on Saturday against an opponent yet to be determined, while Newcastle go to Aston Villa on Saturday in the Premier League.