Arsenal vs. Spurs: Premier League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

The first North London derby of the season arrives on Sunday as red-hot Arsenal welcomes Tottenham to the Emirates for the first of two derbies on the day. The Merseyside derby between Liverpool and Everton follows. Here, Arsenal will aim to avoid defeat, something it has done in every single match since August.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Premier League: Arsenal vs. Spurs

Date : Sunday, Dec. 2



: Sunday, Dec. 2 Time : 9:05 a.m.



: 9:05 a.m. Location : Emirates Stadium in London



: Emirates Stadium in London TV channel : NBCSN



: NBCSN Streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Arsenal +150 / Spurs +173 / Draw + 230

Storylines

Arsenal: The unbeaten run is getting ridiculous now. Arsenal has been on fire, not losing since Aug. 18 when the team lost to Chelsea. The club is top four in the Premier League and looking good in Europa League in the first season under Unai Emery.

Spurs: Tottenham is hitting its stride after three straight victories and crushing Chelsea last weekend. The team picked up a huge 1-0 win over Inter Milan midweek in the Champions League and has caught fire at a good time.

Arsenal vs. Spurs prediction

The two teams strike early, and then they settle for a draw as both goalkeepers make some huge saves late.

Pick: Draw (+230)