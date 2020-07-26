Who's Playing

Watford @ Arsenal

Current Records: Watford 8-19-10; Arsenal 13-10-14

What to Know

Watford and Arsenal played to a draw at Vicarage Road and now head to Emirates Stadium to break the series tie. They will face off against one another at 11 a.m. ET on Sunday. If Watford wants any hope of avoiding relegation, they cannot lose this game.

Watford has to be aching after a bruising 4-0 defeat to Manchester City on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Arsenal fell a goal shy of Aston Villa on Tuesday, losing 1-0.

Both clubs will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. Hopefully the teams will make up for slow offenses in their last outings and score some goals this week.

How To Watch