Aston Villa vs. West Ham United: How to watch Premier League online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Aston Villa (home) vs. West Ham United (away)

Current Records: Aston Villa 1-3-0; West Ham United 2-1-1

What to Know

Aston Villa has had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will be playing at home against West Ham United at 3 p.m. ET on Monday. West Ham will be strutting in after a win while Villa will be stumbling in from a loss.

Two weeks ago, the Lions lost 0-1 to Crystal Palace. Meanwhile, The Irons got themselves on the board against Norwich City, but Norwich never followed suit. West Ham came out on top against Norwich by a score of 2-0. The success made it back-to-back wins for the Irons.

Aston Villa's defeat took them down to 1-3 while West Ham United's victory pulled them up to 2-1-1. A win for the Lions would reverse both their bad luck and West Ham United's good luck. We'll see if the Lions manage to pull off that tough task or if the Irons keep their momentum going instead.

