Italian Serie A action continues as Atalanta B.C. host Udinese Calcio on Saturday on Paramount+. Atalanta sit in sixth on the Italian Serie A table and are within striking distance of a top-four spot, but they have dropped three of their last five league matches, including a 2-0 loss to AC Milan last weekend. Udinese sit in 10th on the table and are winless in their last five matches. They enter Saturday's match following a 2-2 draw against Spezia. You can stream this match live on Paramount+, which you can try free for 7 days.

Kickoff from Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo is set for Noon ET on Saturday. The latest Atalanta vs. Udinese odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Atalanta as the -150 favorites (risk $150 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Udinese as the +390 underdogs. A draw is priced at +285 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Udinese vs. Atalanta

Atalanta vs. Udinese date: Saturday, March 4

Atalanta vs. Udinese time: Noon ET

Italian Serie A picks for Udinese vs. Atalanta

Before you tune in to Saturday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.

For Atalanta vs. Udinese, Sutton is picking Atalanta -0.5 for a -140 payout. The expert notes that Atalanta have had the upper hand in this matchup in recent history, winning seven of the last 10 head-to-head meetings. Atalanta have also played well at home and scored 13 goals in their last four matches at Gewiss Stadium, while Udinese have conceded at least two goals in their last three league matches.



Both sides have also been finding the back of the net with regularity, which is why Sutton is also backing both teams to score.

"These two teams combined for four goals in the reverse fixture, a 2-2 draw on Oct. 9," Sutton told SportsLine. "Both teams have also scored in each of the last seven meetings in Serie A play, with Atalanta winning seven of the last 10 head-to-head meetings. I'm backing those trends to continue on Saturday, with Atalanta winning a high-scoring, entertaining affair." Stream the game here.

