Co-host Australia shouldn't lack motivation Saturday when they face Sweden in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup third-place match in Brisbane, Australia. The Aussies reached the Women's World Cup semifinals for the first time in history but lost 3-1 to England in Wednesday's match. The Swedes will be playing in the third-place match for the fourth time and have appeared in all nine Women's World Cups. Australia have qualified for the past eight and had three previous quarterfinal appearances. Sweden suffered a heartbreaking 2-1 loss to Spain in Tuesday's other semifinal.

Sweden vs. Australia spread: Sweden -0.5 (+140)

Sweden vs. Australia over/under: 2.5 goals

Sweden vs. Australia money line: Sweden +135, Australia +185, Draw +230

SWE: The Swedes have a 39-24 advantage in goals over the past four World Cups

AUS: The Matildas have scored 20 goals over their past nine official games (6-1-2)

Why you should back Sweden

The Swedes have a ton of experience at this stage, and they have won all three of their previous appearances in the third-place match. They have made the semifinals five times at the Women's World Cup. Sweden are 9-4-2 all-time against the Matildas, with a 27-14 advantage in goals. Rebecka Blomqvist scored her third goal of the tournament to give the Swedes life Tuesday. Olga Carmona dashed their hopes when she scored on the counter-attack for La Roja, but it was another impressive Women's World Cup performance from Sweden. Spain didn't have a shot on target until the final 10 minutes.

The Swedish defense has been tough to crack, conceding just three goals in six matches. The Aussies have conceded three goals in a match twice. Sweden held the USWNT scoreless before their victory on penalties, and tough Japan and Spain sides combined for five shots on target. Sweden had just six shots and yielded 60% possession to Spain but put three attempts on target. Amanda Ilstedt has scored four goals, and the 5-foot-10 defender teams with Magdalena Eriksson in a sturdy defensive duo. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Australia

The Matildas will be disappointed in falling short of the final, but they have had their best World Cup showing on their home turf. They'll want to give the fans one last show. Sam Kerr is back, and the team's superstar and captain scored the goal to tie Wednesday's match with less than 30 minutes left. England pulled away late, but the Aussies hung tough with the world's fourth-ranked team. Sweden are third in FIFA's World Ranking, but they could be emotionally spent after falling short in devastating fashion in what might have been their best chance to finally claim a World Cup title.

Kerr is the nation's all-time leading scorer with 63 goals in 121 matches. Players like Hayley Raso stepped up as Kerr missed the first few games, and Raso has three goals in the tournament so far. Emily van Egmond got her 31st international goal and Caitlin Foord scored her 30th earlier in the tournament. Foord typically starts up top alongside 20-year-old Mary Fowler, who has 11 goals in just 42 international games. Goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold has a tournament-best four clean sheets. See which team to pick here.

