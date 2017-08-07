Barcelona-Chapecoense: Messi makes this goal look easy in Joan Gamper friendly

We're still about a week before preseason soccer is over and Lionel Messi is already in midseason form. Playing in the annual Joan Gamper Trophy match, the talented attacker -- sans Neymar, who is off to PSG -- gave his team a 3-0 lead against Brazilian club Chapecoense with a nifty move in the middle and a finish high into the net. Take a look:

GOAALLLLLLL! Messi adds a third! #GamperBarça Watch the game LIVE on Facebook! pic.twitter.com/LcXckVSX5m — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 7, 2017

Nice skill in the middle, and you just know he's going to score from that range.

If the name Chapecoense sounds familiar, it's because of the tragic plane accident in Colombia last year that claimed the lives of 71 people. One of the three players that survived the crash, Alan Ruschel, made his first appearance on the soccer field on Monday at Camp Nou. Truly an emotional game for the Brazilian club reeling from tragedy.