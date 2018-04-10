Barcelona crashes out of the Champions League against Roma; Facebook and Twitter loses it
The internet always wins, no matter who loses in the Champions League
The Champions League produced quite the stunner on Tuesday, as Barcelona was eliminated from the competition in the quarterfinals thanks to Roma. The Italian club, down 4-1 after the first leg, beat one of the cup favorites 3-0 at home to advance on away goals. As you can imagine, the internet had fun this this development. Here are some of the funniest reactions:
Coutinho-NO!
How's that Barca move from Liverpool working out so far, Philippe Coutinho?
Sampaoli and Tabarez are happy
The Argentina and Uruguay managers have to be at least a little pleased knowing their stars will log less minutes now.
Yep, close to it
Franceso Totti knew all along
Sweet deal? Think again
Three shots on goal as Messi struggles
Looks familiar
Is this your GOAT?
Barca fans with nowhere to hide
