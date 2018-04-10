Barcelona crashes out of the Champions League against Roma; Facebook and Twitter loses it

The internet always wins, no matter who loses in the Champions League

The Champions League produced quite the stunner on Tuesday, as Barcelona was eliminated from the competition in the quarterfinals thanks to Roma. The Italian club, down 4-1 after the first leg, beat one of the cup favorites 3-0 at home to advance on away goals. As you can imagine, the internet had fun this this development. Here are some of the funniest reactions:

Coutinho-NO!

How's that Barca move from Liverpool working out so far, Philippe Coutinho?

Sampaoli and Tabarez are happy

The Argentina and Uruguay managers have to be at least a little pleased knowing their stars will log less minutes now.

Yep, close to it

Franceso Totti knew all along

Sweet deal? Think again

Three shots on goal as Messi struggles

Why didn't Messi play against AS Roma Tonight?😂😂😂😂

Posted by Romeo Obimpena Nana Kwame on Tuesday, April 10, 2018

Looks familiar

Is this your GOAT?

Barca fans with nowhere to hide

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES