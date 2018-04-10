Barcelona crashes out of the Champions League against Roma; Facebook and Twitter loses it

The Champions League produced quite the stunner on Tuesday, as Barcelona was eliminated from the competition in the quarterfinals thanks to Roma. The Italian club, down 4-1 after the first leg, beat one of the cup favorites 3-0 at home to advance on away goals. As you can imagine, the internet had fun this this development. Here are some of the funniest reactions:

Coutinho-NO!

How's that Barca move from Liverpool working out so far, Philippe Coutinho?

Coutinho in the dressing room knowing that he’d be in the semi-finals of the Champions League if he stayed at Liverpool pic.twitter.com/MP4KmtGuFM — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) April 10, 2018

Sampaoli and Tabarez are happy

The Argentina and Uruguay managers have to be at least a little pleased knowing their stars will log less minutes now.

Pedían que Messi y Suárez descansen antes del mundial ...... pic.twitter.com/jKs5JeyHtV — Robbye Ron (@robbyearon) April 10, 2018

Yep, close to it

Barcelona have just pulled a PSG — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) April 10, 2018

Franceso Totti knew all along

Sweet deal? Think again

Catalonia-based ragsheet Sport ran the headline: "It's a bonbon" or sweet deal after Barcelona drew AS Roma. Tonight, it must feel extra sweet for the Italian club. https://t.co/NY9yWiVamy — Rui Miguel Martins (@futebolfactory) April 10, 2018

Three shots on goal as Messi struggles

Why didn't Messi play against AS Roma Tonight?😂😂😂😂 Posted by Romeo Obimpena Nana Kwame on Tuesday, April 10, 2018

Looks familiar

Barcelona and PSG blowing 3+ goal leads .. pic.twitter.com/m0C5Cckn4s — tanya. (@txnnya) April 10, 2018

Is this your GOAT?

FT Roma 3-0 Barcelona #ROMBAR



Messi - 90 minutes played, 0 goal, 0 assist, 2 shot on target,



Cr7 fans: is this your goat? pic.twitter.com/mGo9G11ViS — FootyStreams LIVE FOOTBALL⚽ (@FutbalStreaming) April 10, 2018

Barca fans with nowhere to hide

Barcelona fans trying to find somewhere to hide on Twitter be like pic.twitter.com/uzJXJy8Q44 — Shambles FC (@JackTheGooner) April 10, 2018