Barcelona are looking to win their 27th La Liga title this season and Xavi's side are 13 points clear of Atletico Madrid in second place with 15 points left to play for. The Catalan giants could be celebrating their first Spanish crown since 2019 if they are successful this weekend but there are scenarios which could change the outcome. Barca already know that captain Sergio Busquets is off come the end of this season and the Blaugrana faithful would love nothing more than to seal the achievement in Catalonia. Atleti will hope to spoil the Barcelona party, but at this stage it appears to be a question of when and not if Xavi and his players do it.

We break down the possible scenarios ahead of Sunday.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Barcelona win

This is the most simple and straightforward possibility. Three more points and there is no way that Atleti -- or Real Madrid for that matter -- can catch Barca. A 13-point advantage of more with only 12 points left to play for after this weekend would rule out any further twist at the Spanish summit over the final month of the season.

Barcelona draw and Atleti do not win

One solitary point could actually be enough for Xavi and his troops if Diego Simeone's Atleti were to draw or lose away at Elche. A point each would maintain the current 13-point difference which we have already established cannot be overcome in the remaining four games after this weekend's fixtures. Basically, Atleti must win all of their remaining games to even stand a remote chance of winning the league.

Barcelona lose and Atleti lose

Although this would be the worst case scenario in entertainment terms this weekend, it would ensure that the 13-point gap remains intact and that Barca cannot be caught. Also, it can only secure the title in the event that Real Madrid do not beat Getafe on Saturday because should Carlo Ancelotti's men pick up three points, they would move to within 11 of Barca with 12 points left to play for and therefore keep the title race alive a little longer. Given Real's UEFA Champions League distractions, the chances of them dropping points at home is elevated so this should probably be considered unlikely -- albeit possible.

La Liga title race games