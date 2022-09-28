Barcelona's vice president claims that the return of Lionel Messi would be financially possible in 2023. Eduardo Romeu told Catalyuna Radio that the 35-year-old Argentine superstar, who is now at Paris Saint-Germain but will be out of contract next summer, could possibly return as a player following this season.

He left before last season after the club could not afford to renew his contract while staying within La Liga's spending limit, seeing the end of an era at the club with its greatest, most decorated star swapping Catalyuna for Paris.

Now, with the team spending mind-boggling amounts of money on players despite their tricky financial situation, the return of the former club captain looks to be on the cards if the player wants it. It wouldn't require a transfer fee, just like when he left for France.

"It would be possible financially because if he returned it would be as a free agent," Romeu told Catalunya Radio.

"But it's a decision which has to be made by the coaching staff and the player. It doesn't correspond to me, but it would be viable."

Barca president Joan Laporta told CBS Sports in August that the team owes a "moral debt" to Messi for a better ending at the club than the one last year which saw him in tears at his farewell press conference.

"As I have said, we have a moral debt to Leo," Laporta told CBS Sports. "The end of Leo at Barcelona was not the best. It was a difficult time. We had to take a decision and put the club above the best player in our history. But I think we have to work now to have Messi end his career back wearing the shirt of Barcelona, being applauded on every field that he plays. We will do our best to give him the ending he deserves."

PSG owner Nasser al-Khelaifi, before Romeu's comments, called out Barcelona's spending and summer sale of commercial assets to boost their squad and financial books, while talking to Politico.

"Is this fair? No, it's not fair … Is it legal? I'm not sure," al-Khelaifi said. "If [UEFA] they allow them, others will do the same," he said. "UEFA of course have their own [financial] regulations. For sure they're going to look at everything."

Hinting at an investigation by UEFA, things could get a bit complicated for Barca if that does indeed happen.

Over this past summer, Barca added numerous superstars to their squad, including Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich and Raphinha from Leeds. Adding Messi, with the emergence of Pedri and Gavi, would be something to behold, though it is easier said than done.

According to Marca, PSG offered Messi to extend his stay in Paris until 2024, though any agreement has not been announced.