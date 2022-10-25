By the time Barcelona vs. Bayern Munich kicks off on Wednesday, Xavi's men could be out of the running for the knockout stage. Anything but a loss by Inter Milan in their match with Viktoria Plzen will see the Italian side qualify for the knockout stages of the tournament, eliminating Barca. Despite a summer of spending in Spain, Xavi could be set with another date in Europa League when all is said and done which isn't what Barcelona would've hoped for or expected heading into the season.

For Bayern Munich, they can win the group with a victory in the match but Champions League doesn't seem to truly begin for them until the knockout stages, so this is the minimum expectation for Julian Nagelsmann. Leroy Sane has been one of Bayern's top players as the German has been among the top scorers in Champions League play this season with four goals so far in a resurgent season, but Nagelsmann will need to get that impact from elsewhere as he misses the match with a hamstring injury.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Wednesday, Oct. 26 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, Oct. 26 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Spotify Camp Nou -- Barcelona

: Spotify Camp Nou -- Barcelona TV: None | Live stream: Paramount+

None | Paramount+ Odds: Barcelona +127; Draw +295; Bayern Munich +180 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Barcelona: Barcelona can't catch a break this season as just when some players were coming back, they have lost Gavi and Sergi Roberto. Hector Bellerin is available again so Xavi does have an option at right-back but Gavi's absence against Bayern's attack is quite a big loss. Memphis Depay and Andreas Christensen are both struggling for fitness but could return to provide depth to the squad as well.

Bayern Munich: Serge Gnabry is expected to come into the match for the injured Sane but the injury list is growing for Bayern. Manuel Neuer, Lucas Hernandez, and Bouna Sarr will all be unavailable but with their strength in attack, a win is expected in the match.

Prediction

Bayern's attack will do just enough to get past Barcelona in the match but if Barcelona are eliminated from contending for the knockout stages before the match begins, this could get quite lopsided. Pick: Barcelona 1, Bayern Munich 2