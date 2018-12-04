Barcelona vs. Cultural Leonesa: Copa del Rey prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Barcelona hosts Cultural Leonesa on Wednesday in the Copa del Rey round of 32 second leg, with Lionel Messi and company holding a 1-0 advantage following the first leg back on Oct. 31. At home, the Spanish giants are expected to roll and move on comfortably to the round of 16, while Cultural hopes to shock Europe with a victory.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Copa del Rey: Barcelona vs. Cultural Leonesa

Date : Wednesday, Dec. 5



: Wednesday, Dec. 5 Time : 3:30 p.m. ET



: 3:30 p.m. ET Location : Camp Nou in Barcelona



: Camp Nou in Barcelona TV channel : beIN Sports



Storylines

Barcelona: Who is going to play for Barcelona? In the first leg, not one normal starter started this game. The squad was filled with backups like Denis Suarez and Munir, but with Barca hoping to guarantee a spot in the next round, they may feature some bigger names to put the result away.

Cultural Leonesa: If this team can pull this off, it would be a stunner. This is a team that last season got relegated from the second division. Cultural has never been in the Spanish first division and has only once made it to the round of 16 in the cup.

Barcelona vs. Cultural prediction

Barca dominates from start to finish, scores more than three goals and advances with ease.

Pick: Barcelona (-4000)