Barcelona begin their much anticipated 2022-23 season on Saturday when they welcome Rayo Vallecano for Matchday 1 in La Liga. All eyes are on what Barca players will be available as the club have dealt with issues registering their players due to their financial circumstances. If they are without key players as a result, it could be rough times ahead for a team that just activated their fourth "lever" by sellling a large portion of their media arm.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Saturday, Aug. 13 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Camp Nou -- Barcelona

TV: ABC and ESPN Deportes | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Odds: Barca -530; Draw +575; Rayo +1500 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Barca: The full squad announced on Saturday does include the likes of Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen, though center back signing Jules Kounde, a sure starter, is still unregistered. Barca still reportedly need to free up space on their wage bill to get the French international into the team. They are nearly there in terms of the squad that they want, but there is still plenty of work to be done.

Rayo: The club has looked pretty sharp in the preseason, not losing a match while drawing at Manchester United. Though friendly results mean next to nothing, this is a team that finished in 12th place last season. They've got players with a ton of experience, and while they won't wow you, they are still effective in playing the style they want and putting together gritty defensive showings. They'll need to be sharp here, especially defensively on the wings with Barca's pace and technique.

Prediction

Robert Lewandowski scores on his Barca debut and the hosts win easily. Pick: Barca 3, Rayo 0