Barcelona and Real Madrid renew their rivalry this Saturday when El Clasico plays out at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys. The Catalan giants trail Los Blancos by a single point but come into this one third in the table with Carlo Ancelotti's Real side top. Xavi and his players will be aiming to take top spot away from their bitter rivals, although neighbors Girona are sandwiched between the two sides and could go top on Friday and stay top if Real fall to Barca. Draws against Getafe, Mallorca and Granada have cost the Blaugrana so far while Real have lost to Madrid rivals Atletico and drawn with Sevilla. However, both sides are faring very well in the UEFA Champions League with midweek results looking likely to see them through with three wins from three apiece. Jude Bellingham has 11 goals and three assists so far across all competitions since joining Real and will look to leave his mark on this fixture.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

Team news

Barca: Jules Kounde, Sergi Roberto and Pedri are all out while Joao Felix picked up a knock and Raphinha is fighting to be fit. Frenkie de Jong and Robert Lewandowski are also questionable but should be fit enough to be in the squad. Teenage sensation Lamine Yamal could start over Ferran Torres depending on whether or not Lewandowski is good to go from the off.

Potential Barca XI: Ter Stegen; Cancelo, Araujo, Martinez, Balde; Gavi, Romeu, Gundogan; Yamal, Lewandowski, Felix.

Real: Thibaut Courtois and Eder Militao are out long term while Dani Ceballos is also missing and Arda Guler is some way off full fitness. Eduardo Camavinga should go to left-back while Toni Kroos, Aurelien Tchouameni and Federico Valverde should make up the midfield. Joselu is expected to be in the squad while Bellingham will be available despite a knock and should take his place behind Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo.

Potential Real XI: Kepa; Carvajal, Rudiger, Alaba, Camavinga; Valverde, Tchouameni, Kroos; Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinicius.

How to watch and odds

Date: Saturday, Oct. 28 | Time: 10:15 a.m. ET

Saturday, Oct. 28 | 10:15 a.m. ET Location: Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys -- Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys -- Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain TV/Live stream: ESPN+ | Live stream: fubo

ESPN+ | fubo Odds: Barca +150; Draw: +260; Real +163

Prediction

This one is too close to call and could see a few goals given the absences on each side. A score draw seems to be the most likely with either side winning by a single goal not to be ruled out. Pick: Barca 2, Real 2.



