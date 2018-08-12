Barcelona vs. Sevilla score, recap: Messi makes history with Super Cup title, Dembele scores stunning winner

A gorgeous late strike from Ousmane Dembele help lift Barcelona past Sevilla in Morocco in the Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday. In a tight match that also saw a late penalty kick from Sevilla saved by Barca keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, it was Lionel Messi and company that took home another trophy ahead of La Liga starting next weekend.

Dembele scores gorgeous winner

After Pablo Sarabia opened the scoring with a fine finish on nine minutes, Barca's Gerard Pique scored just before halftime on a saved Lionel Messi free kick to draw level. And with the Spanish Super Cup hanging in the balance, it was an unexpected talent who secured the win.

Ousmane Dembele, trying to show he has what it takes to be a consistent player for the team, fired home an outrageous shot 78 minutes in off the crossbar and in to seal the victory:

OH MY GOD DEMBELE



Messi world class assist pic.twitter.com/niCrk0VpAu — BreatheMessi (@BreatheWC) August 12, 2018

A brick wall between Barca's posts

A collision between ter Stegen and Aleix Vidal resulted in a penalty kick awarded in the final minutes of the match. Wissam Ben Yedder, in added time, went low and to the right of the frame, and so too did Ter Stegen, who made the game-clinching stop.

The name is Marc-André ter Stegen and I'll never doubt him. 90th minute penalty save. Nerves of steel. pic.twitter.com/1262HdCM4C — Maha (@FCMaha) August 12, 2018

Player of the match

Dembele. He was lively, confident and took his chance really well. Not many people thought he was going to take that shot, but he did just that and produced his most important goal for the club since arriving last year.

Messi, the king

Messi made history by becoming the most honored player at the club. With the Spanish Super Cup on Sunday, the Argentine superstar, who wore the captain's armband, clinched his 33rd trophy, which is more than any player in club history. Andre Iniesta, who now plays in Japan after moving to Vissel Kobe this summer, was tied with Messi at 32.

What record does he not hold at the club? What a legend.

What result means

It was a well-deserved result for Barcelona, which had almost 70 percent of the possession and put eight shots on frame, but the lack of clinical finishing kept Sevilla in it. It never really felt like Sevilla was much of a threat to win this one, and Barca put the game away late.

Barca has some momentum entering La Liga, while Sevilla played valiantly but needs to figure out what the team will look like in attack. With Ben Yedder and the recently-added Andre Silva, there are options available with Luis Muriel, but finding a partnership duo that understands each other well will be key for this team against the physical defense of the Spanish league.