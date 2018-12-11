Barcelona vs. Spurs: Champions League live stream, watch online, TV channel, prediction, pick, odds

Barcelona and Tottenham meet in Spain on Tuesday in their final Champions League group stage match. Barca has clinched the group with 13 points, while Spurs and Inter Milan fight for second place. Both teams have seven points and a -1 goal differential entering this game.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Champions League: Barca vs. Spurs

Date : Tuesday, Dec. 11



: Tuesday, Dec. 11 Time : 3 p.m. ET



: 3 p.m. ET Location : Camp Nou in Barcelona



: Camp Nou in Barcelona TV channel : TNT



: TNT Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Barca -105 / Spurs +230 / Draw +315

Storylines

Barca: Lionel Messi and company are resting easy. There is no way they can finish second, no matter the result. Because of that, they will likely give some of their more important players a rest.

Spurs: Tottenham is second on head-to-head away goals, so that means if they win, they advance. Tottenham will also advance if they draw and Inter draws.

Barca vs. Spurs prediction

Tottenham takes advantage of Barca resting some key players, and the English club goes through.

Pick: Spurs (+230)