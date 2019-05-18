Bayern Munich holds off Dortmund for Bundesliga title as Robben, Ribery score in final league game for club
Bayern has now won the league seven years running
In what's become a yearly tradition, Bayern Munich has won the Bundesliga. With Borussia Dortmund breathing down their neck on the final matchday, Bayern would win the title with a win, while also taking it if Dortmund stumbled. Christian Pulisic and company needed to win their game and have Bayern slip up against a formidable Eintracht Frankfurt.
Well, it didn't happen.
Bayern won 5-1, and it ended in the most special of ways. Club legends Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben, who both won the Champions League with Bayern and numerous other trophies, played in their final home game for the club. At home, they both also scored in two special moments the players and fans will never forget, with Bayern winning its seventh straight league title.
Things got a little shaky when Sebastien Haller scored for Eintracht to make it 1-1 in the 50th minute, but Bayern retook the lead three minutes later and scored four times in the second half.
Here's Ribery's signature goal in the 72nd minute to make it 4-1:
Robben then got in on the action in the 78th with this simple back-post strike:
Special players that delivered time and time again. Their roles have decreased with age, but they still have shown what they can bring off the bench. Next up, their final game with a trophy on the line. Bayern takes on Red Bull Leipzig next Saturday in the German Cup final.
