Liverpool take on Everton in a key English Premier League match on Wednesday. Liverpool (22-8-3) have 74 points, while Manchester City has 73 with a game in hand. The Reds stumbled in league play earlier this month with a 2-2 draw against Manchester United and a 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace. Liverpool righted the ship with a 3-1 win over Fulham on Sunday. Everton (10-8-15) are just five points clear of relegation. The Toffees are coming off a 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England. Liverpool are listed as the -250 favorites (risk $250 to win $100) in its latest Everton vs. Liverpool odds, with Everton the +600 underdogs. A draw is priced at +400 and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5. Before locking in any Liverpool vs. Everton picks, you need to see what SportsLine's Jon "Buckets" Eimer has to say.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Liverpool vs. Everton:

Everton vs. Liverpool over/under: 3.5 goals

Everton vs. Liverpool money line: Everton +600, Draw +400, Liverpool -250

EVE: The Toffees have a minus-14 goal differential in league play

LIV: The Reds have scored 75 goals in league action, third-most behind Arsenal and Manchester City

Why you should back Liverpool

Forward Mohamed Salah leads the Reds in scoring with 17 goals and nine assists in 27 appearances, including 24 starts. He has taken 85 shots, with 39 on target. In his last start, during UEFA Europa League action, he scored a goal on two shots against Atalanta. He also scored a goal in the 2-2 draw with Manchester United on April 7. He has scored multiple goals four times this season, the last coming in a 4-2 win over Newcastle United on Jan. 1.

Another scoring threat for Liverpool is forward Darwin Nunez. In 31 appearances, including 21 starts, he has registered 11 goals and eight assists on 100 shots, including 38 on target. He added an assist in a 2-2 draw with Manchester United and scored a goal in a 3-1 win over Sheffield United on April 4. In that match, he peppered the net with seven shots, including two on target. He has also registered two multi-goal games on the season.

Why you should back Everton

Helping power the Toffees is midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure. In 27 matches, all starts, he has recorded six goals and two assists on 37 shots, including 17 on target. He registered an assist in Sunday's win over Nottingham Forest. Over the past 13 matches, he has notched two goals on 17 shots, including five on target.

Also providing offense is forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin. In 28 matches, including 22 starts, he has recorded five goals and an assist. He has scored two goals over the past three games. In a 1-0 win over Burnley on April 6, he scored the match's lone goal on four shots, including three on target. He also had a goal in a 1-1 draw with Newcastle United on April 2. He took two shots in that match, with one being on target.

How to make Liverpool vs. Everton picks

