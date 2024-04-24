Atalanta and Fiorentina will face off once again in the 2024 Coppa Italia semifinal round on Wednesday on Paramount+. Fiorentina, the runners-up in last year's Coppa Italia, won the first leg of the competition 1-0 and enter Wednesday's match unbeaten in four straight games across all competition. Meanwhile, Atalanta are unbeaten in three of their last four, but haven't won a game at home since March. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here, and catch full analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Atalanta vs. Fiorentina odds list Atalanta as the -120 favorites (risk $120 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Fiorentina as the +320 underdogs. A draw is priced at +295 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Wednesday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can now try free for the first week.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every Coppa Italia match this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, Serie A, NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. You can get your first week free, so sign up right here.

How to watch Fiorentina vs. Atalanta

Atalanta vs. Fiorentina date: Wednesday, April 24

Atalanta vs. Fiorentina time: 3 p.m. ET

Atalanta vs. Fiorentina live stream: Paramount+ (try seven days free)

How to get in-depth soccer coverage daily

The CBS Sports Golazo Network has you covered with soccer news, highlights, analysis, and exclusive games. The 24-hour digital network provides around-the-clock soccer viewing to fans across the country, including morning shows and live matches. It launched in April and has been a smashing success thus far, expanding its offerings every week. Watch the CBS Sports Golazo Network now here.

The CBS Sports Golazo Network provides soccer fans with wall-to-wall coverage of the most popular game in the world. Check it out now on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app for connected TV devices, the CBS Sports mobile app, Pluto TV or Paramount+.

Coppa Italia picks for Fiorentina vs. Atalanta

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the Coppa Italia picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Atalanta vs. Fiorentina, Sutton is picking Fiorentina with a +0.5 handicap for a -110 payout. The expert is complimentary of Fiorentina's defense, as the team has conceded just one goal over its last four matches overall. In their last loss, a 1-0 decision to Juventus, Fiorentina still only allowed two shots on target.



Atalanta haven't won a match of any kind at Gewiss Stadium since March 14, so this promises to be a tight and contentious match.



"Fiorentina was the runner-up in this competition last season and they need just a draw in this match to advance to the final, so I expect we'll see Vincenzo Italiano's men frustrate an Atalanta side that is winless in three of its last four games on home soil," Sutton told SportsLine. Stream the game here and check out full soccer coverage on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

How to watch, live stream the Coppa Italia on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch the Coppa Italia. Visit Paramount+ now to see the Coppa Italia, Italian Serie A, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more. Don't forget you can now try Paramount+ free for the first week. You can also watch full soccer coverage on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.