Amid all of the news of Wednesday, you'd be forgive for not knowing that Bayern Munich had a DFB-Pokal match against second-division club Holstein Kiel. It's the kind of match up where one glance at who's facing whom in a domestic cup like this would immediately give any casual fan a picture of how things were probably going to shake out.

But the expected is not what happened Wednesday. Instead, Bayern was stunned in one of the biggest upsets of the soccer season. Up one goal in the dying embers of injury time -- only three minutes were allotted but the game had reached the 95th minute of playing time -- all Bayern needed to do was stop a late Holstein push to take the win and move on to the third round of the competition.

It looked like they were going to pull it off and then Johannes van den Bergh whipped in a beautiful cross to an unmarked Hauke Wahl in the box, who lobbed his header into the far corner of the net where Manuel Neuer was unable to get to it. Take a look:

It's the beauty of cup ties distilled into one play: a team that isn't on the same level as their opponent is able to get a last-gasp goal against arguably the best team in Europe to force extra time. But they didn't stop there.

Not only did Holstein Kiel, who currently play in Bundesliga 2, force extra time, they forced penalties as well. And not only did they force penalties, they straight up beat Bayern at that stage too, beating the reigning Champions League winners, 6-5, in the shootout.

Bayern Munich has won the DFB-Pokal 20 times in the competition's history, including in both of the last two seasons. They will not be lifting that trophy in 2021, however.