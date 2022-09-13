Barcelona seems miles away from its four UEFA Champions League titles, and wasn't able to advance out of the group stage in last year's appearance in the competition on Paramount+. One of the teams clubs that was in its group in the 2021-22 Champions League was Bayern Munich, which it will play again in its second Group C match on Tuesday. Bayern won both games by identical 3-0 results in their fixtures last season, but Barca will try to turn the tables in this season's meetings. Barcelona have to win their first rematch on the road, but they are undefeated through their first six matches this season, overall. You can see what happens when you stream the match now on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Bayern Munich vs. Barcelona odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Bayern as the -135 favorites (risk $135 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Barcelona the +310 underdogs. A draw is priced at +325 and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5.

Bayern Munich vs. Barcelona date: Tuesday, Sept. 13

Bayern Munich vs. Barcelona time: 3 p.m. ET

Before you tune in to Tuesday's match, you need to see the UEFA Champions League picks from SportsLine's soccer insider Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. Green has generated almost $33,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season, and he has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Barcelona vs. Bayern Munich, Green is backing Bayern to win on the money line for a -130 payout. Bayern is undefeated to start the 2022-23 season as well, but has scored at least twice in seven of its nine matches. The storyline to watch in the match is how former Bayern forward Robert Lewandowski will play against his old club with Barcelona. So far this season, the 34-year-old has already scored 10 goals for Barca.

Bayern hasn't had any trouble finding offense without him, as Jamal Musiala leads the team with six goals and new addition Sadio Mane has five across all competitions. Perhaps they'll have to work harder against Barca, which has only allowed two goals in six total matches to start 2022. Bayern easily has the highest shots per 90 minutes in the Bundesliga (23.67) and should pepper Barecelona with shots at home.

"Bayern Munich bolstered its forward line by signing Sadio Mané from Liverpool in the summer," Green told SportsLine. "He is not a direct replacement for Lewandowski, but the Senegalese superstar is comfortable leading the line, and he provides defenders with a different kind of challenge."

