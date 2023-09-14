Only one of the Bundesliga's 100% records can remain beyond Friday's clash between early-season pace-setters Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen. The two sides have nine points from a possible nine ahead of their meeting at Allianz Arena with UEFA competition getting underway for the pair next week. Thomas Tuchel's Bayern have beaten Werder Bremen, Augsburg and Borussia Monchengladbach since their DFL Super Cup loss to RB Leipzig while Xabi Alonso's Werkself have overcome Red Bull Leipzig, Gladbach and Darmstadt scoring at least three times in each game. Factor in an 8-0 DFB Pokal thrashing of Teutonia Ottensen and Leverkusen have already scored 19 goals from four competitive outings this campaign to Bayern's nine. An away win and perhaps we are looking at a German topflight title race but a home win could see us gearing up for yet another term of Bavarian dominance.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Friday, September 15 | Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Friday, September 15 | 2:30 p.m. ET Location: Allianz Arena -- Munich, Germany

Allianz Arena -- Munich, Germany Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Bayern -182; Draw: +380; Bayer +375

Team news

Bayern: Manuel Neuer and Raphael Guerreiro remain out but Jamal Musiala could be about to return. However, Tuchel expressed doubts over Joshua Kimmich and Eric Maxim Choupo Moting although Leon Goretzka will be fit to continue his excellent early season form. Sven Ulreich should continue in goal while Kim Min-Jae and Matthijs De Ligt could pair together in central defense behind Goretzka. Mathys could start after his goal in the Gladbach win although not at Harry Kane's expense. Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller, Kingsley Coman and Leroy Sane will all be keen to start with Musiala out once more.

Potential Bayern XI: Ulreich; Mazraoui, Kim, De Ligt, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Sane, Muller, Coman; Kane.

Bayer: Patrik Schick remains sidelined along with Piero Hincapie but Amine Adli is at least back from suspension now and will aim to start despite Adam Hlozek, Nathan Tella, Jonas Hofmann and Florian Wirtz's good starts out wide with Victor Boniface leading the line admirably so far. Granit Xhaka and Exequiel Palacios have been key while Hincapie's continued unavailability gives Odilon Kossounou, Jonathan Tah and Edmond Tapsoba extended runs with Jeremie Frimpong and Alejandro Grimaldo in the wing back roles.

Potential Bayer XI: Hradecky; Kossounou, Tah, Tapsoba; Frimpong, Palacios, Xhaka, Grimaldo; Hofmann, Boniface, Wirtz.

Prediction

This one promises to be an excellent encounter and hopefully with a few goals. Bayern have the advantage of being at home but Leverkusen are unstoppable in front of goal. Either side could shade this but both sides scoring at least seems to be the smartest bet. Pick: Bayern 1, Bayer 1.