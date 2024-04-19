Germany national team head coach Julian Nagelsmann is staying on in the role until at least the FIFA 2026 World Cup after penning an extension to his contract, which was due to expire after this summer's UEFA Euro 2024 on home soil. The German Soccer Association (DFB) has announced that the 36-year-old is staying on with Die Mannscahaft before a ball is even kicked this summer after a wave of interest in Nagelsmann from European clubs keen on the tactician, including former club Bayern Munich.

"This is a decision from the heart," he said of his choice to extend his time in international management. "It is a great honor to coach the national team. Together, we now want to have a successful home Euros." Nagelsmann also cited recent wins over France and the Netherlands as well as "enthusiasm" of the supporters in making this decision to stay away from club soccer for a little longer when an immediate return had been expected.

National team director Rudi Voeller added that the DFB was "absolutely convinced" by Nagelsmann before Euro 2024 while Association President Bernd Neuendorf noted that he had been "on the wish list" for a number of European clubs which will now have an impact on this summer's managerial carousel.

One of the biggest names currently in that situation is Bayern who have just been deposed on their Bundesliga dominance by Bayer Leverkusen with Xabi Alonso opting to stay with Die Werkself instead of joining the Bavarians to replace departing Thomas Tuchel.

So, what next for Bayern Munich?

Alternative: Roberto De Zerbi

Seeing that the co-favorite with Nagelsmann for the Bayern job was the Italian Brighton and Hove Albion boss, he will now logically become the leading candidate for the Allianz Arena post. For the German giants, it is important that they do not miss with this next target given that they now have missed out on Alonso and Nagelsmann. The pursuit of the latter feels like it has done more harm than good in terms of painting a picture of Bayern's current struggles having been knocked off of top spot in the Bundesliga by Alonso's Leverkusen and now snubbed in favor of an extended national team stint by their former coach. Whoever Bayern decide to move for next, they need to be absolutely sure of their suitability and they cannot fail to land that candidate.

Available: Zinedine Zidane

An outsider, but someone very much on the market at the moment and nearing readiness to return to the managerial fold is Zinedine Zidane. With no guarantee that the France national team job which he covets will become available soon, the legendary former Real Madrid player and head coach could be tempted by an experience outside of France of Spain. Although the language barrier might prove to be a bit of a hurdle, there is no doubt that the 51-year-old is of the elite caliber of tactician that Bayern would usually be going after. Perhaps with the right staff around him, Zidane could make a Bundesliga adventure work and attempt to turn the German giants' fortunes around.

Wildcard: Unai Emery

Having just led his Aston Villa side to the UEFA Europa Conference League semifinals and with a battle to finish in the Premier League's top four to secure a UEFA Champions League spot on his hands, Unai Emery could perhaps be considered an outsider for the gig. The Spaniard seems to be loving his current challenge at Villa Park and a UCL berth would probably secure him there not only in the short-term, but very probably in the medium to long-term as Villa would almost certainly offer him improved terms as a reward for his incredible turnaround of the one-time European kings. A late drop out of contention for the Champions League or an upset in the UECL semis or final could lead him to be tempted if Bayern came calling with an ambitious project. However, this one should be firmly considered very much the most unlikely of these three possible scenarios and any German interest would likely be matched by at least some Premier League curiosity with Manchester United also mentioned in the same breath as the Spaniard.