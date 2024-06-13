Head coach Edin Terzic has left Borussia Dortmund after leading the Bundesliga outfit to the UEFA Champions League final which BVB ultimately lost to Real Madrid at Wembley. The 41-year-old tactician won the DFB Pokal with the German outfit back in 2021 and also guided Dortmund to second place behind Bayern Munich in 2023 over two spells.

Terzic was interim boss when he led the club to their 2021 DFB Pokal triumph and his 2022 return saw the team lose the Bundesliga title on the final day to Bayern on goal difference. Fifth place in the German topflight this past season qualified the team for the 2024-25 UCL thanks to the UEFA coefficient but reaching the London final ahead of Paris Saint-Germain was the high point.

"Dear Borussia fans, even though it hurts me terribly right now, I would like to tell you that I will be leaving BVB," an emotional Terzic told fans after his request to terminate his contract with immediate effect was accepted. "It was a huge honor to be able to lead this great club to a DFB Pokal victory and most recently to a Champions League final.

"I asked those responsible for a meeting after our final at Wembley because after nine years at BVB, including six years on the coaching team and two and a half years as head coach, I feel that the upcoming new start should be accompanied by a new man on the sidelines.

"Everyone who knows me knows that during this decision-making process of the past few weeks, two hearts have been beating in my chest. But even after intensive discussions, my basic feeling has not changed. I wish Borussia Dortmund only the very best and say thank you and goodbye."

Despite an incredible run to the UCL final, Terzic remained a divisive figure due to unconvincing domestic results which resulted in a critical interview with veteran defender Mats Hummels. Terzic and Hummels were reported to have disagreed over the Germany international's timing of his comments ahead of the Real clash and the 35-year-old looked likely to leave this summer. However, Terzic's decision now means that Hummels' expiring contract at Signal Iduna Park could be renewed despite the hierarchy's long-standing support of Terzic.

"Edin Terzic has done outstanding work during his time at BVB," said Dortmund's CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke. "We all owe him a huge debt of gratitude. Edin and I will always remain friends.

"I have worked with Edin Terzic for a long time and in a spirit of trust during his time as youth coach, as technical director and most recently as head coach," added BVB's sports director Lars Ricken. "In all positions, it was a privilege for him to be able to work for this club. Many conversations in recent days have once again highlighted this love and passion for BVB. Edin will always be a Borussia fan and part of the BVB family."

"Edin is a Borussia fan through and through, a great, very authentic person and has always given 100 percent to BVB," stated sporting director Sebastian Kehl. "We have experienced a lot together. It was great fun working with Edin on our goals. Our successes of the past years will always be linked to him -- and I am sure that we will see each other again. Edin will follow his own path."

This summer is one of major change for Dortmund with the iconic Marco Reus also moving on after the loss to Real with a Major League Soccer switch expected for the former Germany international.