After a lengthy break thanks to the World Cup, the 2023 UEFA Champions League resumes this week with the Round of 16. Benfica and Club Brugge will square off in a first-leg matchup on Wednesday, with both teams entering on six-match unbeaten streaks. Benfica is undefeated in 2023, winning five of six, while Club Brugge has drawn in five of their last six matches.

Kickoff from Jan Breydelstadion in Bruges, Belgium is set for 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The latest Benfica vs. Club Brugge odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Benfica as the -120 favorites (risk $120 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Club Brugge as the +330 underdog. A draw is priced at +250 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Benfica vs. Club Brugge

Club Brugge vs. Benfica date: Wednesday, February 15

Club Brugge vs. Benfica time: 3 p.m. ET

Champions League picks for Benfica vs. Club Brugge

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the UEFA Champions League picks from betting expert Jon Eimer. Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. He is a stunning 50-25-1 on all Premier League soccer picks for SportsLine this season, returning more than 18 units for his followers. Anybody following him is way up.

For Club Brugge vs. Benfica, Eimer is backing a 0-0 halftime score with a +200 payout. It's easy to see why Eimer is expecting a scoreless opening half since both teams have similar mentalities in the defensive third and their respective results thus far prove it.

Benfica has posted a clean sheet in five straight games and six of the last seven. The only outlier during that span was when they allowed two goals to Sporting CP, but both of those come with caveats. One goal was off a penalty kick and the other was an own goal. Overall in Portugal's Primeira Liga, Benfica has allowed just 0.60 goals per match.

As for Club Brugge, they've allowed just four goals across their six UCL matches, the third-fewest among the 32 teams in the Champions League group stage. Five of those six matches were clean sheets, and they've conceded just one first-half goal during their UCL run. Through all competitions this season, Club Brugge was been more likely to concede in the second half than the first, as 56% of their goals allowed have come after halftime.

"We should expect an extremely aggressive defensive outfit from Brugge, who will want to avoid defeat in front of their hosts fans," Eimer told SportsLine. "It's because of this that I'm actually leaning towards an under." Stream the game here.

