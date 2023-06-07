The U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals continue on Wednesday as the Birmingham Legion take on Inter Miami. On Tuesday, FC Cincinnati knocked out the Pittsburgh Riverhounds 3-1, while the Houston Dynamo beat the Chicago Fire, 4-1. Inter Miami enter struggling but with plenty of buzz around the team regarding the future of free agent Lionel Messi.

Here's what to know about Wednesday night's game, which will air live on CBS Sports Golazo.

How to watch and odds

Date: Wednesday, June 7 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Where: Protective Stadium -- Birmingham, Alabama

Live Stream: CBS Sports Golazo

Caesars Sportsbook odds: Birmingham +170; Draw +220; Miami +145

What to know

Riding a four-match losing streak, inter Miami felt that it was time to make a change in the management seat. While much of their season has fluctuated around if they will or won't land Lionel Messi (the latest suggest it is happening), the results on the pitch matter as well and after making the playoffs last season, the Herons have fallen to the bottom of the Eastern Conference but the Open Cup can provide an escape for them. The issue is traveling to face Birmingham is no easy feat. The Legion already knocked out Charlotte FC in the round of 16 and will be looking for their next "cupset" against Miami. Match up a team that has struggled away from home with a team that has nothing to lose and things can get quite spicy indeed.

Prediction

While Miami haven't been at their best, the hope of Messi leading them to the title will be enough to push them to a narrow victory over the Legion. PICK: Birmingham 0, Miami 1