It's the end of an era for Borussia Dortmund as Marco Reus will leave the club this summer on a free transfer. His illustrious career has included multiple DFB Pokal titles while also being the top assist provider in the Bundesliga for the 2013-14 season. While this season isn't complete for Reus as he'll be competing in the Champions League final for Dortmund, Saturday was his final home game at Signal Iduna Park which he marked with a goal and an assist.

Dortmund defeated Darmstadt 4-0 but Reus made sure that the win and goals weren't the only gifts given to the fans. Reus also brought beer for almost the entire stadium following the game.

"It was planned in advance," Reus said, per the AP. "It was perfect, I'm unbelievably grateful for all the love people have shown me."

A one-club man until this point of his career, Reus will be departing after 12 years with Dortmund and can go out on the highest note possible. He has finished as a Champions League runner-up with the Black and Yellow before but he can do one better if they can topple Real Madrid on June 1.

"You could hardly think it any nicer," Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl said. "It would be a perfect farewell if we didn't want to crown him again in two weeks. So it was his last act here, but there's another to come. We're taking a good feeling with us to Wembley."

It's unknown where Reus will end up next but all focus is on Wembley and the fans are well "hydrated" for the trip.