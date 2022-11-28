The two teams who started Group G off with a victory will be fighting it out for top spot on Monday with Brazil and Switzerland meeting at Stadium 974. The presumptive favorites in yellow began their tournament in gritty but effective fashion, eventually grinding down a robust Serbia side with two goals from Richarlison in the second half, with the second one a spectacular bicycle kick that's an early contender for goal of the tournament..

Switzerland tend to show such qualities regularly but there was plenty of football that was easy on the eye against Cameroon, a match where Breel Embolo netted against the country of his birth. They will be keen to put distance between Serbia ahead of the final round of games and both sides will be keenly following the other game in Group G earlier in the day.

Here is how you can watch the match and what you need to know:

How to watch and odds



Date : Monday, Nov. 28 | Time : 11 a.m. ET

: Monday, Nov. 28 | : 11 a.m. ET Location : Stadium 974 -- Doha

: Stadium 974 -- Doha TV: Fox Network and Telemundo | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Fox Network and Telemundo | fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Brazil -225; Draw +320; Switzerland +650 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Brazil: Injuries to Danilo and Neymar open up intriguing questions for Tite, particularly as neither is expected to be available for the remainder of the group stages. Dani Alves might be a natural replacement for Danilo at right-back but the 39-year-old could certainly expect to be targeted by the more youthful legs of Ruben Vargas or Noah Okafor. Real Madrid's Eder Militao could also shuffle across to right-back, as he does on occasion at club level.

There are options to replace Neymar, including advancing Lucas Paqueta upfield or bringing Real Madrid's Rodrygo into the side. The youngster is not a natural in a number 10 role but then even in a squad as riven with talents as Brazil, there are few players who can even approximate the excellence that Neymar offers.

Switzerland: Though clear underdogs, this experienced Switzerland side have gotten used to the role of spoilers, Yann Sommer inspiring them to a victory over France at Euro 2020. They also impressed last time they faced the Selecao, holding them to a 1-1 draw in Russia four years ago.

"They have world-class players," Switzerland captain Granit Xhaka said of Brazil. "They have big, big quality. They are the favorites in the tournament and the favorites in our group, but it is one game. Anything can happen.

"We will have to be much more careful against Brazil than we were against Cameroon. If you lose the ball against Brazil, you pay for it. They have great, great quality. If you see the Brazil players, they can put out three teams. They have big talents that are coming through, but they know us as well, that it is not always easy to play against us and we want to give them as difficult a game as possible. Hopefully, we can turn something around."

Prediction

This game could go rather similarly to the Serbia matchup for Brazil, who may need their time before eventually getting the win they need. Pick: Brazil 1, Switzerland 0