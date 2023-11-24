Arsenal are looking to keep pace at the top of the 2023-24 English Premier League table when they visit Gtech Community Stadium to face Brentford in a London derby Saturday. The Gunners (8-3-1) are third in the Premier League table, even on points with Tottenham and one behind reigning champions Manchester City. They eased past Burnley 3-1 in their final match before the international break. Brentford (4-4-4) lost 3-0 to Liverpool at Anfield and sit 11th in the table entering Matchweek 13.

Kickoff in London is set for 12:30 p.m. ET. The latest Arsenal vs. Brentford odds list the Gunners as -135 favorites, with the Bees +360 underdogs. A draw priced at +270. The over/under for total match goals is 2.5.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including Euro qualifying (+6.30 units), the Champions League (+5.26 units), the FA Cup (+3.07), and the EFL Cup (+2.91), among others.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Arsenal vs. Brentford:

Brentford vs. Arsenal spread: Arsenal -0.5 (-130)

Brentford vs. Arsenal over/under: 2.5 goals

Brentford vs. Arsenal money line: Brentford +360, Arsenal -135, Draw +270

BRE: Has scored 10 goals over its past six EPL matches.

ARS: Has scored in 18 of 19 overall matches this season.

Brentford vs. Arsenal picks:

Why you should back Arsenal

The Gunners are unbeaten in the past four meetings in this London derby and have lost to the Bees just once (6-2-1) since 1939. They have outscored Brentford 7-2 in the past four (3-1-0). Arsenal have the fifth-most goals in the Premier League (26) and are tied for fewest conceded (10). The teams met in the League Cup in September, a 1-0 Gunners victory at Gtech. Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Jesus are expected to be back for Arsenal, so the attack should be almost at full strength.

Youngster Eddie Nketiah leads Arsenal with five league goals, and Odegaard (three goals, one assist) and Bukayo Saka (four goals, four assists) are the keys to the attack. The Gunners are third in the league in possession at nearly 61 percent, while the Bees are in the EPL's bottom half at less than 48. Arsenal held 70% possession and outshot Brentford 23-10 in the last league meeting, when Ivan Toney scored a controversial equalizer in a 1-1 draw. Toney is out on a long-term suspension.

Why you should back Brentford

With the exception of the loss to Liverpool, the Bees have been strong against some of the league's top teams. They opened the season with a 2-2 draw with Spurs and beat Chelsea 2-0 at Stamford Bridge last month. That was part of a three-game win streak that led into their trip to Anfield. They'll try to bounce back at home, where they have lost once in six matches (2-3-1) and have a 12-10 goal advantage. Just eight of Arsenal's 26 goals have come in road matches.

The Bees outshot the Gunners 18-10 overall and 4-3 on target in the League Cup meeting, despite holding just 40% possession. Brentford are dangerous on the counter-attack, and Bryan Mbeumo, Yoanne Wissa and Mathias Jensen are capable scorers. Mbeumo has six goals, tied for sixth in the league, and Wissa and Jensen have three apiece. The Gunners have a Champions League match on Wednesday and will need to be mindful of playing time for some key players.

How to make Brentford vs. Arsenal picks

Green has broken down the Premier League match from every possible angle. He is leaning Under on the goal total and has locked in two best bets, including a plus-money pay on a goal-scorer.

So who wins Brentford vs. Arsenal on Saturday, and where does all the betting value lie?