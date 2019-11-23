Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Leicester City: How to watch Premier League online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
Who's Playing
Brighton & Hove Albion (home) vs. Leicester City (away)
Current Records: Brighton & Hove Albion 4-5-3; Leicester City 8-2-2
What to Know
Leicester City is 3-0-1 against Brighton & Hove Albion since August of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Leicester will take on Brighton at 10 a.m. ET at American Express Community Stadium after a week off. The Foxes are coming into the game hot, having won four in a row.
Leicester got themselves on the board against Arsenal two weeks ago, but Arsenal never followed suit. Leicester didn't even let Arsenal onto the board and left with a 2-0 win. The score was all tied up at the break, but the Foxes were the better team in the second half.
Meanwhile, Brighton came up short against Manchester United, falling 3-1.
Leicester City's victory lifted them to 8-2-2 (26 points) while Brighton & Hove Albion's loss dropped them down to 4-5-3 (15 points). We'll see if Leicester can repeat their recent success or if Brighton bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- Who: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Leicester City
- When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: American Express Community Stadium
- TV: NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Leicester City won three meetings and tied one meeting in their last four contests with Brighton & Hove Albion.
- Feb 26, 2019 - Leicester City 2 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 1
- Nov 24, 2018 - Leicester City 1 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 1
- Mar 31, 2018 - Leicester City 2 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 0
- Aug 19, 2017 - Leicester City 2 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 0
