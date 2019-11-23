Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Leicester City: How to watch Premier League online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Brighton & Hove Albion (home) vs. Leicester City (away)

Current Records: Brighton & Hove Albion 4-5-3; Leicester City 8-2-2

What to Know

Leicester City is 3-0-1 against Brighton & Hove Albion since August of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Leicester will take on Brighton at 10 a.m. ET at American Express Community Stadium after a week off. The Foxes are coming into the game hot, having won four in a row.

Leicester got themselves on the board against Arsenal two weeks ago, but Arsenal never followed suit. Leicester didn't even let Arsenal onto the board and left with a 2-0 win. The score was all tied up at the break, but the Foxes were the better team in the second half.

Meanwhile, Brighton came up short against Manchester United, falling 3-1.

Leicester City's victory lifted them to 8-2-2 (26 points) while Brighton & Hove Albion's loss dropped them down to 4-5-3 (15 points). We'll see if Leicester can repeat their recent success or if Brighton bounces back and reverse their fortune.

Series History

Leicester City won three meetings and tied one meeting in their last four contests with Brighton & Hove Albion.