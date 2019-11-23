Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Leicester City: How to watch Premier League online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

How to watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Leicester City soccer game

Who's Playing

Brighton & Hove Albion (home) vs. Leicester City (away)

Current Records: Brighton & Hove Albion 4-5-3; Leicester City 8-2-2

What to Know

Leicester City is 3-0-1 against Brighton & Hove Albion since August of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Leicester will take on Brighton at 10 a.m. ET at American Express Community Stadium after a week off. The Foxes are coming into the game hot, having won four in a row.

Leicester got themselves on the board against Arsenal two weeks ago, but Arsenal never followed suit. Leicester didn't even let Arsenal onto the board and left with a 2-0 win. The score was all tied up at the break, but the Foxes were the better team in the second half.

Meanwhile, Brighton came up short against Manchester United, falling 3-1.

Leicester City's victory lifted them to 8-2-2 (26 points) while Brighton & Hove Albion's loss dropped them down to 4-5-3 (15 points). We'll see if Leicester can repeat their recent success or if Brighton bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

  • Who: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Leicester City
  • When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
  • Where: American Express Community Stadium
  • TV: NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass
  • Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Leicester City won three meetings and tied one meeting in their last four contests with Brighton & Hove Albion.

  • Feb 26, 2019 - Leicester City 2 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 1
  • Nov 24, 2018 - Leicester City 1 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 1
  • Mar 31, 2018 - Leicester City 2 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 0
  • Aug 19, 2017 - Leicester City 2 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 0
Our Latest Stories