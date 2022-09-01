Cadiz will have their sights set on their first victory of the 2022-23 La Liga season when they visit Celta Vigo on Friday. In addition to losing their first three matches, Cadiz have yet to score a goal this campaign after finishing with the third-fewest number of tallies (35) in 2021-22. Celta Vigo (1-1-1) are coming off their first win of the season, a 1-0 triumph over Girona last Friday. Cadiz posted a 2-1 victory at Celta Vigo last campaign after being shut out in their previous four visits across all competitions.

Celta Vigo vs. Cadiz spread: Celta Vigo -0.5 (-140)

Celta Vigo vs. Cadiz over/under: 2.5 goals

Celta Vigo vs. Cadiz money line: Celta Vigo -145, Cadiz +470, Draw +250

CV: The Sky Blues have scored a total of one goal in their last three meetings with Cadiz

CAD: The Pirates have tallied in one of their last seven matches against Celta Vigo across all competitions

Why you should back Celta Vigo

After giving up six goals over their first two matches of the season, the Sky Blues bounced back with a strong defensive performance against Girona. They've also been quite stingy versus Cadiz of late, allowing a total of two tallies in their previous seven meetings across all competitions -- both in a last season's home loss. Celta Vigo posted five straight clean sheets against Cadiz prior to that setback.

Offensively, the Sky Blues are led by Iago Aspas, who has tallied in each of the team's first three matches this season. The 35-year-old striker led Celta Vigo with 18 goals in 2021-22 and has recorded at least 13 in each of the last seven campaigns. Dating back to last season, Aspas has converted in seven of his last 10 La Liga contests.

Why you should back Cadiz

The Pirates offensive struggles have carried over from last season, but they're hoping their solid play on the road does the same despite having lost their first away game of this campaign. Cadiz registered five of their eight victories in 2021-22 in enemy territory and notched 21 of their 39 points in 19 road contests. The club also has been strong defensively in its last three meetings with Celta Vigo, posting a pair of clean sheets and yielding one goal in the other matchup.

Cadiz's offense was led by Anthony Lozano and Alvaro Negredo last season, as both forwards scored seven goals. The 29-year-old Lozano, who hails from Honduras, tallied in two of his final four contests and also converted in the road win against the Sky Blues. The Pirates' other goal in that triumph came from 30-year-old Uruguayan defender Alfonso Espino, who finished 2021-22 with two tallies and a pair of assists.

