Serie A is back in action Monday on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Who's Playing

Inter @ Cagliari

Current Records: Inter 1-0-0, Cagliari 0-1-0

How To Watch

When: Monday, August 28, 2023 at 2:45 p.m. ET

Monday, August 28, 2023 at 2:45 p.m. ET Where: Unipol Domus

Unipol Domus TV: CBS Sports Golazo Network

CBS Sports Golazo Network Online Streaming: Paramount+

What to Know

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.

Inter will head out on the road to face off against Cagliari at 2:45 p.m. ET on Monday at Unipol Domus.

On Saturday, Inter never let their opponents score. They walked away with a 2-0 victory over Monza.

Meanwhile, Cagliari's last match on Monday was all defense as neither team scored a goal. Neither they nor Torino could gain the upper hand so the two teams had to settle for a 0-0 draw.

Inter is expected to win their second contest of the season, and that's good news given their solid 22-3-10 record as favorites last season. While their fans probably aren't happy about it, betting on the team to lose was the smart play last year, and bettors who put $100 on that outcome every game finished the season up $3,368.04.

Inter beat Cagliari 3-1 in their previous matchup back in May of 2022. Will the Black and Blues repeat their success, or do the Islanders have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Inter is a huge favorite against Cagliari, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -227 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Inter has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Cagliari.