Torino FC will visit Cagliari Calcio for an Italian Serie A clash on Friday. The visitors sit in the middle of the Italian Serie A table in 10th place and are looking for consistency after tallying two wins and two draws over their last five league matches. Meanwhile, Cagliari are looking to stay clear of the relegation zone, but are finding that difficult after winning just one of their last five games.

Kickoff from Sardegna Arena in Cagliari is set for 2:45 p.m. ET. The latest Cagliari vs. Torino odds list Torino as the +125 favorites (risk $100 to win $125) on the 90-minute money line, with Cagliari as the +250 underdogs. A draw is priced at +200 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

Italian Serie A picks for Torino vs. Cagliari

Cagliari vs. Torino date: Friday, Jan. 26

Cagliari vs. Torino time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Before you tune in to Friday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Cagliari vs. Torino, Sutton is picking Both Teams To Score to not hit for a -120 payout. The expert explains that Torino has been very consistent when it comes to not allowing goals, but also not scoring them. The visitors are tied for third-fewest goals allowed in Serie A at 18, but they have also scored only 18 through 20 matches. Additionally, they have recorded a clean sheet in five of their last seven games while also being held scoreless in each of their last four road matches.



Cagliari are unbeaten in their last six games on home soil, which adds an extra layer of intrigue to Friday's match. "I expect to see Torino control the majority of possession on Friday but offer no real scoring threats in the attacking third," Sutton told SportsLine. "Torino failed to register a single shot on target in their 0-0 draw on the road against Genoa their last time out, a big reason why I'm not expecting to see both teams score in this match." Stream the game here and check out full soccer coverage on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

