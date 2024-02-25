Canada and Paraguay will battle for first place in the Group C standings of the 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup on Sunday on Paramount+. Canada got off to a hot start in the competition with a dominant 6-0 win over El Salvador last Thursday, scoring three goals in both halves. Paraguay got past Costa Rica in a 1-0 final, as Lice Fabiana Chamorro Gomez scored the match's only goal six minutes into the second half. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here. Plus, you can stream over 2,400 soccer matches a year with live sports streaming on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Shell Energy Stadium in Houston is set for 5 p.m. ET. This match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can now try free for the first week.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every Concacaf W Gold Cup match this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. You can get your first week free, so sign up right here.

How to watch Canada vs. Paraguay

Canada vs. Paraguay date: Sunday, Feb. 25

Canada vs. Paraguay time: 5 p.m. ET

Canada vs. Paraguay live stream: Paramount+ (get seven days free and stream over 2,400 soccer matches a year)

Concacaf W Gold Cup picks for Paraguay vs. Canada

Before you tune in to Sunday's match, you need to see the Concacaf W Gold Cup picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups, and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Canada vs. Paraguay, Sutton is picking Canada to win 3-0. Canada put on a show in their first match of the Gold Cup, scoring three minutes into their match against El Salvador before adding five more tallies throughout the evening. Adriana Leon scored two goals, while four other players were responsible for the other four goals.



Canada controlled 60% of the possession that match, and they outshot El Salvador 23-3 overall. Paraguay were not as impressive in their win over Costa Rica, coming up with the lone goal despite controlling just 32% of the possession and being outshot 14-11. They do not have enough firepower to keep pace with Canada on Sunday night.

"Look for Canada to control the pace of play and make a statement as a serious contender," Sutton said. Stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream the W Gold Cup on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch the Concacaf W Gold Cup. Visit Paramount+ now to see W Gold Cup matches, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more. Don't forget you can now try Paramount+ free for the first week and watch over 2,400 soccer matches per year with live sports streaming on Paramount+.