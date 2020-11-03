The third matchday of the UEFA Champions League group stage began on Tuesday, and there were plenty of must-see highlights from the slate of games. Once again, goals came aplenty as teams from all over the continent tried to get their campaigns off on the right foot. In total, there were 35 goals scored, just two shy of the single-day Champions League record.

This season, there will be a chance for fans to catch all of the major moments of every match as they happen with CBS Sports' new "The Golazo Show." It is a live whip-around program on group stage matchdays hosted by Nico Cantor. For the Tuesday broadcast, Cantor was joined by former Uruguayan footballer Gus Poyet. Coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network and CBS All Access.

In other words, if there's a program that understands which goals from Tuesday's matches were worthy of celebrating, it's this one. "The Golazo Show" put together a countdown collection of the Top five golazos of the day.

Here are the top five goals from Tuesday:

5. Rodrygo, Real Madrid

After Los Blancos allowed their opponents to crawl back from the two-goal deficit established earlier in the match, super subs Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo combined to give their squad the lead once again. A beautiful low cross found Rodrygo wide open on the right side of goal, and his shot was hard and true to break the two-goal deadlock. It was the final goal of the match that secured Madrid's three points.

4. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool

Liverpool properly thrashed Atalanta on Tuesday, and what would a Liverpool victory be without a speedy counter that resulted in a goal. Salah was at the end of this counter that began early in the second half to give the English club a three-goal lead. It wasn't just the counter, but also the beautiful curl that made this goal top-five worthy.

3. Luis Diaz, FC Porto

Another goal that came from the counter, but Diaz took the dumped off pass just outside of the goal and one-timed it into the far corner of the net. The alternate angles are especially beautiful with how they show off the curve he was able to get off with his only touch of the ball that play.

2. Alassane Plea, Borussia Monchengladbach

Borussia Monchengladbach delivered six goals to their Ukrainian opponents, but only one was a true golazo. This one comes courtesy of French forward Plea, who blasted an absolute rocket into the top corner of the net to give his squad a three-goal lead just 26 minutes into the match.

1. Lautaro Martinez, Inter Milan

Inter came close to stealing points from their Spanish opponents on Tuesday, and while their efforts fell flat in the end, their brief comeback to equalize things happened thanks to Martinez, who was able to muscle his way into the box for a one-timer goal past Courtois.