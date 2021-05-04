Kylian Mbappe will not start Tuesday's mammoth UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg against Manchester City at Etihad Stadium and instead will be on the substitute's bench after continued calf pain in the build-up to the match.

The France international missed the 2-1 home win over RC Lens in Ligue 1 last weekend due to a right calf contracture and he was seen limping at Le Bourget airport on Monday as PSG boarded their flight.

Mbappe, 22, will not be in Mauricio Pochettino's starting XI in Manchester and CBS Sports sources have explained that the FIFA World Cup winner is not certain to feature at all as his preparations for the game have not seen the discomfort ease.

PSG's No. 7 has been instrumental in them coming this far in the Champions League with virtuoso showings away from home against Barcelona and Bayern Munich with five goals but Les Parisiens have had to do without the likes of Neymar in the round of 16 and Marco Verratti in the quarterfinals.

The French capital outfit trail 2-1 from last week's opening leg at Parc des Princes where Mbappe was held without a shot on target and Neymar will now assume the role of PSG's star man as the side figures out how to replace their dynamic attacker as they chase a two-goal victory that would send them to the final.