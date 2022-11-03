With the last 16 in Champions League set, next up is the draw on Monday, Nov. 7. Napoli, Liverpool, Porto, Club Brugge, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, Tottenham, Eintracht Frankfurt, Chelsea, AC Milan, Real Madrid, RB Leipzig, Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund, Benfica, and PSG are the remaining 16 teams who will be paired in the knockout stage.

All of the group winners will go into the draw as seeded teams which means that not only will they not be able to be drawn against another seeded team, but they will also play the first leg of their ties on Feb. 14-15 away before playing the second leg on March 7-8 or 14-15 15 at home. Group winners cannot be drawn against teams in their respective domestic leagues or the team that advanced second from their group. For example, PSG cannot get Benfica in the round of 16.

When is Champions League draw and how to watch?

Set your alarm clocks as bright and early Monday morning the matchups for the round of 16 will be set. The first leg of the round of 16 will kick off on Feb. 14 of 2023.

Date : Monday, Nov. 7 | Time : 6 a.m. ET

: Monday, Nov. 7 | : 6 a.m. ET Location : UEFA Headquarters -- Nyon, Switzerland

: UEFA Headquarters -- Nyon, Switzerland TV: None | Live stream: Paramount+

Who are the seeded and unseeded teams?

Group winners (Seeded)



Napoli (Group A)

Porto (Group B)

Bayern Munich (Group C)

Tottenham (Group D)

Chelsea (Group E)

Real Madrid (Group F)

Manchester City (Group G)

Benfica (Group H)

Runners-up (Unseeded)



Liverpool (Group A)

Club Brugge (Group B)

Inter Milan (Group C)

Eintracht Frankfurt (Group D)

AC Milan (Group E)

RB Leipzig (Group F)

Borussia Dortmund (Group G)

PSG (Group H)

Who can be drawn against who?