The sweepstakes for Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhailo Mudryk have ended with the talented winger having officially signed with Chelsea, the club announced on Sunday. The Blues' offer went up to €100 million according to The Athletic, beating out rivals Arsenal whose last bid topped out at €95 million including add-ons. Chelsea's deal includes €70 million upfront and another €30 million in add-ons.

Shakhtar director Darijo Srna had been adamant that the club would get what they feel is a fair value for the 22-year-old winger, and they managed to do just that.

On Sunday, Murdyk was in attendance for Chelsea's match versus Crystal Palace and was unveiled to the fans at halftime. He has an eight-and-a-half-year deal with the club, which shows how much Chelsea believes in Murdyk's potential.

"I'm so happy to sign for Chelsea," Mudryk said after completing his move. "This is a huge club, in a fantastic league and it is a very attractive project for me at this stage of my career. I'm excited to meet my new teammates and I'm looking forward to working and learning under Graham Potter and his staff."

The Blues have struggled with injuries this season and Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Raheem Sterling, N'Golo Kante, Christian Pulisic, Wesley Fofana, Edouard Mendy, and many others are currently sidelined. The attack hasn't been there without James and new loanee Joao Felix has already picked up a three-match suspension during the team's loss to Fulham in what was his debut. Chelsea are a club where anything less than a Champions League place is unacceptable, but mired in 10th place, drastic measures are needed.

Potter is being backed with lots of cash and this addition certainly is a statement but he will also have to return the faith by turning Chelsea's season around. Mudryk has scored seven and assisted seven more goals in the Ukrainian Premier League while also shining in Champions League play. Due to Potter's fluid front three being interchangeable, Murdyk can start on the wing with Kai Havertz and Felix interchanging or become a key change-of-pace option from the bench when Sterling is healthy.

Chelsea will still need to add more in midfield to get back to where they want to be but if they can outscore the opposition, who needs defense?