European powers on opposite sides of the Group E 2022 UEFA Champions League table will meet up Wednesday when AC Milan and Chelsea battle on Paramount+. Chelsea are winless with one draw in Group E play thus far. Their one point puts them in the cellar of Group E. AC Milan are the group leaders with four points after one win and one draw. Both sides sit in fifth place in their respective domestic leagues. You can see what happens when you stream the match now on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Stamford Bridge is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Chelsea vs. AC Milan odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Chelsea as the -145 favorites (risk $145 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with AC Milan +390 underdogs. A draw is priced at +290 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

How to watch Chelsea vs. AC Milan

Chelsea vs. AC Milan date: Wednesday, Oct. 5

Chelsea vs. AC Milan time: 3 p.m. ET

Chelsea vs. AC Milan live stream: Paramount+

UEFA Champions League picks for AC Milan vs. Chelsea

Before tuning into Wednesday's match, you need to see the UEFA Champions League picks from soccer insider Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe. Sutton also has been on a roll with his soccer picks, going 130-95-1 in 2022, returning more than $2,000 for $100 bettors.

For Chelsea vs. AC Milan, Sutton is backing both teams to score at -120 odds. AC Milan have been involved in six straight matches in which both teams have found the back of the net, including both of their Champions League matches thus far. Three games during that span have resulted in four or more total goals, so the Italian side has shown a propensity to both score and concede on a regular basis.

Four of the last six Chelsea matches, meanwhile, have featured a goal from both sides, including a 1-1 draw in their last Champions League match against FC Salzburg.

"Chelsea have struggled to keep teams off the scoresheet this season and I don't see that changing on Wednesday," Sutton told SportsLine. "The Blues have conceded at least one goal in each of their last seven games across all competitions."

