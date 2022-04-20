It's a critical London Derby matchup in the English Premier League when Chelsea hosts Arsenal on Wednesday at Stamford Bridge. The Blues (18-8-4) are pretty comfortably in the third spot in the EPL table, while Arsenal (17-3-11) is fifth and scrambling to get into the top four to earn a Champions League bid. Chelsea is five points ahead of current No. 4 Tottenham, while the Gunners trail Spurs by three. The teams have been going in opposite directions, with the Blues on a confident run and Arsenal having lost three straight league games. The Gunners have won three of the last four meetings, though the Blues took a 2-0 victory at the Emirates earlier this season.

Chelsea vs. Arsenal spread: Chelsea -0.5 (-120

Chelsea vs. Arsenal over-under: 2.5 goals

Chelsea vs. Arsenal money line: Chelsea -122, Arsenal +350, Draw +260

CHE: Chelsea held the ball for 65 percent of the last meeting, a 2-0 win

ARS: Arsenal averages 15.4 shots per game, third-most in the league



Why you should back Chelsea

The Blues are playing with a lot of fire, following up a 6-0 hammering of Southampton in its last league game with a 3-2 win against Real Madrid. Then they powered to a 2-0 victory against Crystal Palace in the FA Cup semifinals on Sunday. They lost the Champions League quarterfinal matchup with Real Madrid on aggregate, but it was still a rousing road performance at the Bernabeu. Mason Mount scored four times in those three games and has 12 goals and 14 assists in all competitions. Timo Werner scored three in those matches and has 10 overall.

Werner and Kai Havertz (12 goals) have the pace to trouble any back line, and Arsenal has allowed six goals in its last three games. Chelsea is third in the league in goals scored (64), while conceding the third-fewest (23). Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy is second in the league in save percentage (78.4) and has 12 clean sheets in EPL games and 20 overall.

Why you should back Arsenal

The Gunners should come out with a real sense of desperation, and they have the talent to compete but have been having depth issues. They have a 1-0 win and 2-2 draws in their past two trips to Stamford Bridge, and they have not lost both games in a season since 2015-16. The Blues also have had some troubles at home, losing their past two in all competitions and winning just half their league games there (seven of 14). Chelsea has been one of the top defensive teams all season but has conceded nine goals in its last five games overall.

Bukayo Saka (nine goals, five assists), Emile Smith Rowe (nine goals) and Martin Odegaard (six) are players who can trouble even the best defenses. Smith Rowe scored the lone goal when these teams last met at Stamford Bridge, and he is due for a goal after not scoring since February. In fact, the whole team is due to break out of a slump, with Odegaard's goal in a 2-1 loss to Brighton two weeks ago the only one this month.

